It hadn’t started very well, after a long summer courtship which was followed by a messianic landing together with Pogba which gave hope for anything but. For Fideo and for Juve
Maybe not everyone thought it was love, it certainly didn’t turn out to be much more than a buggy. The acceleration for Angel Di Maria’s return to Benfica, two weeks after his farewell post at Juventus, is the time to draw a line on Fideo’s experience in Turin, before the formal deadline (June 30) of a bond appeared for a long time as a way of making a piece of road together, much more than a real marriage.
