If there is a trading card game that has left an indelible mark on the gaming universe, it is undoubtedly it Magic: The Gathering. Created by Richard Garfield and first published in 1993 by Wizards of the Coastthis game has swept across borders and generations, becoming a global icon of strategy and gaming competition.

Likewise, in the universe of television science fiction, few series have achieved the iconic status and longevity of Doctor Who. This show, created by BBC and first aired in 1963, it has captured the imagination of generations of viewers, taking them on an adventurous journey through time, space and imagination.

It is when two entities of this caliber meet that creations are born exceptional collaborationsand it seems that the one between Magic And Doctor Who (and therefore between Wizards of the Coast and BBC) will be a success.

Commander Decks

The central element of this expansion is the Commander formatAnd Wizards of the Coast has created four decks dedicated to the Doctor Who universe. Every deck contains 100 cardsof which 50 are unpublished and the others are reprints with exclusive Doctor Who themed graphics. Additionally, each deck includes a sample Collector Booster, allowing players to experience the experience of opening these valuable packs.

The first deck, Blast from the Past, is a green-white-blue deck that offers cards related to the first eight Doctors, including those from the original series and the film. The second deck, Timey-Wimeyis blue-red-white in color and allows players to interact with the Ninth, Tenth and Eleventh Doctors. Paradox Power is the third deck, which allows players to experience the Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctors, while for lovers of the series’ villains there is the deck Master of Evilwhich features Doctor Who’s greatest villains, including the Master in his various forms.

Secret Lair and Collector Booster

For those who are interested in rarer pieces, we need to talk about the Secret Lair (2 for the occasion) and Collector Boosters. The first presents the Fastland dedicated to the Daleks, while the second transforms Magic’s angels into Weeping Angels of Doctor Who. Both Secret Lairs are available in standard and foil versions.

As for the Collector Boosterwe are talking about boosters that contain the same cards as the expansion, but offer variants and cards with a design inspired by the TARDISthe Doctor’s legendary space phone booth.

The expansion of Magic: The Gathering dedicated to Doctor Who is a fascinating cross between two iconic worlds of nerd culture. This collaboration not only celebrates the extraordinary universe of Doctor and his adventures through time and spacebut it also adds a new dimension of gameplay and strategy to the immense variety of Magic.

With Commander decks that allow players to immerse themselves in the stories of different Doctors and theirs companionsCollector Boosters that offer special versions of cards and Secret Lairs that pay homage to the most famous creatures and enemies of Doctor Whothis expansion could offer an exceptional gaming experience.

In addition to satisfying passionate fans of both franchises, this expansion also opens the door to new players, inviting them to explore the Magic universe through the exciting lens of Doctor Who. It’s an opportunity for players of all ages to join a journey through creativity and imagination, just as the Doctor has done for decades.