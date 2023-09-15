













Magi Madoka Magica will have an impressive collaboration with Lycoris Recoil









It seems that a new video game introduces us to Homura Akemi and Madoka Kaname along with Takina and Chisato from Lycoris Recoil. However, the most interesting thing is that The assassins of Lycoris would have a great modification and they would be the ones who will adapt to the universe of the magical girls

The video game in question is a mobile delivery, however, no further details have been revealed about it, other than the girls of Lycoris They will receive a change to magical girls.

Nevertheless, This is not the only video game event that has had crossovers, there are also those of Bakemonogatari and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha.

This event belongs to the video game Magia Record: Puella Madoka Magica Side Story which was released in 2017, is exclusive to mobile platforms and runs on a North American server from 2019 to 2020.

Source: Studio Shaft

Six years after its launch, it continues to operate in Japan. However, the global version of the video game has long since closed in other parts of the world. However, those who still continue with their version should anticipate that Chisato and Takina’s versions will definitely be difficult to obtain.

We recommend you: Madoka Magica: Premiere and new trailer for the sequel revealed

Where can I watch Madoka Magica?

The three seasons of Madoka that bring together 26 episodes are available on Crunchyroll.

The Madoka manga is licensed by Ivrea and Norma Cómics in Spanish.

On the other hand, the thirteen episodes of the first season of Lycoris Recoil They are now also available on the Crunchyroll platform.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)