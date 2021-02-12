The young Tunisian democracy is under severe test. The political class offers itself the luxury of an institutional crisis that blocks the functioning of the executive while the country sinks into an economic and social crisis against the backdrop of a pandemic. An unprecedented situation, but nevertheless foreseeable because of the specificity of the political system, neither presidential nor fully parliamentary. The head of government Hichem Mechichi proceeded, on January 16, to a ministerial reshuffle in perfect agreement with the two main parliamentary formations, Ennahdha, of Islamist inspiration, and his liberal ally Qalb Tounes. The new executive therefore obtained Parliament’s confidence without any difficulty on January 27.

Grain of sand in the cogs of this runaway: the veto of the head of state Kais Saied, an independent elected at the end of 2019, on the basis of an objection at the very least justified: the choice of ministers on whom suspicion of corruption weighs and conflicts of interest. Since then, they are still awaiting the taking of the oath, a procedure prior to taking up their duties. Those concerned are dragging some pots that are more of an interest to justice. According to the anti-corruption NGO I-Watch, quoted by AFP, the future Minister of Health Hédi Khairi would have hampered an investigation into his half-brother, accused of the murder of a person who broke into his home in 2019. The contender for the Energy portfolio, Sofiene Ben Tounes, close to the leader of Qalb Tounes, the media mogul Nabil Karoui, is suspected of being linked to a lobbying contract to promote the latter’s candidacy for the presidential election . Youssef Fenira, approached at the Ministry of Employment would have concealed his links with a company paid for training by the National Employment Agency when he was its director in 2018. The president and head of government, supported by the Islamo-liberal alliance, stick to their respective positions. Mediation attempts, including that of the powerful UGTT trade union center, have not succeeded. “I will not resign, I am a soldier who does not flee the battlefield,” said the chief executive.

The Constitutional Court could resolve this imbroglio, but it does not yet have a real existence, the parties having not managed to agree on its composition. The situation is hardening. The blockage is actually maintained by the Islamists of Ennahda who see it as an opportunity to strengthen their position in an alliance with the liberals. Dissociating themselves from the latter would expose their historic leader Rached Ghannouchi, current President of Parliament, to a motion of censure. Suddenly, they do not hesitate to add fuel to the fire by calling their supporters to take to the streets. The date of this “exit” is not yet fixed, they split while waiting for alarmist statements. “We call on our supporters, our people and all free men to support our democratic experience (…) the executive office of the Ennahdha movement has decided to maintain its position of support for the head of government, Hichem Mechichi, and to consult the political parties and all the forces which support the Parliament and the Constitution ”These blockages intervene“ when the country would need unity ”to face the crisis, comments Michel Ayari, researcher for the think tank International Crisis Group, quoted by the ‘AFP. A major crisis: a key sector, tourism (14% of GDP) is at a standstill. The GDP could fall by 9% according to the World Bank, while the harragas (young illegal candidates for exile) are more and more numerous. Tunisian democracy is going through an air gap.