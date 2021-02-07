Is Libya finally seeing the end of the tunnel after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011? It is undoubtedly too early to say. Nothing is obvious on this territory where intertwine, in a murderous process, tribal rivalries, antagonisms of regional powers and struggles for influence of Western countries. For now, however, the country is entering a turning point that is apparently unanimous. The interlibyan dialogue initiated in Switzerland, near Geneva, with the blessing of the United Nations, ends on a note of hope after a major step forward at the institutional level. Libya now has a transitional prime minister. Its central mission is to prepare a national election on December 24. Abdel Hamid Dbeibah and the three members of a Presidential Council were elected Friday February 5 by 75 personalities gathered in conclave.

His list won the vote, with 39 votes out of 73. The new chief executive is a 61-year-old engineer and businessman, rather wealthy. He is originally from Misrata (west), near the capital, Tripoli. Politically, he leans towards Turkey and the Muslim Brotherhood. He’s no stranger. His career is rooted in Gaddafi’s inner circle. Dbeibah headed the Libyan Investment and Development Company (Lidco). A major strategic tool. His fortune thrived in the construction sector, while he was at the head of large-scale projects, including the construction of a thousand housing units in Syrthe, the birthplace of the “guide to the revolution”.

A series of injunctions from foreign governments

The transition man has a maximum of 21 days to train his cabinet. He will have 21 additional days to obtain the vote of confidence in Parliament, i.e. by March 19 at the latest. Governments of France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and United States of America make joint declaration to welcome “The agreement reached by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum”. They address in the process like a series of injunctions: “The unified executive power will have to implement the ceasefire agreement, provide essential public services to the Libyan people, put in place a real reconciliation program, meet essential national budgetary needs and organize elections. national. “ And to warn “Those who would threaten stability or harm the political process in Libya”. In a televised speech Abdel Hamid Dbeibah calls on all Libyans to support his government to “The reconstruction of the country”, promising to be “Ready to listen and to work with all Libyans, whatever their ideology, their affiliation or their region”, reports AFP. A message of unity determining for the rest of the events.

The country has lived since 2015 to the rhythm of antagonisms against a backdrop of foreign interference between the government of national unity (GNA) in Tripoli, recognized by the UN, and a power embodied by Khalifa Haftar, a strong man from the east. The latter’s forces in turn salute the “Patriotic personalities” making up the new team. After the failure of his offensive in April 2019 to seize Tripoli, the marshal had resolved to a cease-fire. Everyone is now facing a major challenge: picking up the pieces of a shattered territory.