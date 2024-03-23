The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, today signed the decree appointing Dr. Carlo Fuortes as Superintendent of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. «I wish good luck to Superintendent Fuortes, who with his mandate is called to relaunch one of the major cultural institutions of the nation, restored thanks to the work of the extraordinary commissioner Onofrio Cutaia to whom I give credit, and to give prestige to its international vocation», he declared the minister Sangiuliano.

At the time of the signing, which took place today in Rome, at the Ministry of Culture, together with Minister Sangiuliano and Superintendent Fuortes, the Vice President of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, notary Gennaro Galdo, the Chief of Cabinet Francesco Gilioli, the Head of Technical Secretariat Emanuele Merlino were present. and the General Director of Entertainment Antonio Parente.

«I am happy and honored to be able to contribute in the role of Superintendent to the great history of this Theater which has enriched the musical heritage of our country since 1933. The Maggio Musicale Fiorentino is one of the most prestigious institutions that represent Italian cultural excellence in the world.” Thus the new superintendent of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Carlo Fuortes, immediately after his appointment. «I thank Minister Sangiuliano, the president of the Theater and mayor of Florence Dario Nardella and all the members of the Board of Directors for the trust placed in my name for this assignment – added Fuortes. I am aware of the responsibilities that await me and the tasks that this position entails. Although it is too early to announce programs, I will commit to working towards a new cultural and artistic project, which can confirm the extraordinary role of this great theatre, through the artistic excellence of the programming but also thanks to its operational, economic and financial sustainability. I know I can count on two artistic companies, the Orchestra and the Choir, of absolute international value; under the guidance of Daniele Gatti, principal conductor to whom I am personally and professionally linked, and of maestro Zubin Mehta, conductor emeritus, one of the greatest conductors of all time'».

«Alongside the Orchestra and the Choir, I know I can rely on all the people who are part of the Maggio, from the technicians of the various sectors, to the administrators who are engaged in their work every day with competence and professionalism. All this convinces me of the enormous potential of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino and allows me to say that mine is not a bet, but a certainty that will bear excellent results, worthy of the history of the Maggio”, concluded Fuortes