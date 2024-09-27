Mourning in the world of cinema and theater. Actress Maggie Smith, two-time Oscar winner, has died at the age of 89 for the leading role in The Strange Birth of Jean (1969) and for the supporting role in California Suite (1978). His press secretary announced it. The British actress is also known to the general public for her portrayal of Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter saga and for that of Violet Crawley in the TV series Downton Abbey.

Sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin said in a statement: «It is with great sadness that we must announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morningFriday 27 September. An extremely private person, she was with friends and family until the end. She leaves behind two children and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and tireless kindness during his final days of life. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time».

She was nominated for an Oscar for Othello (1965), Traveling with My Aunt (1972), A Room with a View (1985) and Gosford Park (2001). She played Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series (2001-2011). He also starred in Murder on the Nile (1978), Hook (1991), Sister Act (1992), The Secret Garden (1993), Marigold Hotel (2012), Quartet ( 2012) and The Lady in the Van (2015).