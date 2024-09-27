Sadly, the world woke up to the sad news that Dame Margaret Natalie Smith, Better known as Maggie Smith, died today at the age of 89.. The actress who was in charge of giving life to Professor Minerva McGonagall in harry potter she died at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, England, surrounded by her loved ones.

The sad news was confirmed by Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, their childrenwho shared a statement where they mourned the death of their mother, and thanked all their fans for their support. This is what they commented about it:

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. Passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. He was a very private person and was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two children and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and generosity during his final days. “We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Maggie Smith was born in Ilford, England, on December 28, 1934. She began her acting career in the 1950s, where she began working in plays adapting the work of Shakespeare. During the 1960s he made the leap to the big screen, and He won two Oscars during his career.. The first for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1970, and the second by California Suite in 1979.

However, it is very likely that everyone knows her for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter saga, a role she played during all eight films, marking an entire generation. Likewise, he participated in Downton Abbey between 2010 and 2015, where it also gained the recognition of a new audience.

Rest in peace, Maggie Smith.

The loss of a beloved actress is always sad, especially one who managed to mark an entire generation with her role as McGonagall. However, he leaves us a great legacy of cinema, series and theater that will surely be the inspiration of more than one person who wants to become an actor or actress.

