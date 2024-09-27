Unfortunately, actress Maggie Smith, whom we remember for her notable performances in films such as Downton Abbey and Change of Habit, passed away at 89. Now, many of us have her in our minds for her great performance as the Professor McGonagall in the movies harry potter.

Thanks to his great experience, Maggie Smith managed to give us great notable moments like Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films. Whether she was scolding Hermione, Ron or Harry or arguing over Dumbledore’s decisions, the English actress always gave us moments we will cherish throughout our lives.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

For that reason we decided to list the moments and phrases that this actress had in the Wizarding World films and in the process we will dedicate a Lumos to her, because now she is in a better place.

Maggie Smith’s best dialogues as Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter

As we told you, Maggie Smith She did a notable job as Master McGonagall in the Harry Potter films. He had some notable dialogues that are worth remembering and here we leave you some.

One of his most notable dialogues is given in the second part of Deathly Hallows when he prepares a spell that he always wanted to do…

“And his name is Voldemort. Fillius, call him by his name. He will try to kill you the same way. ‘Piertotum Locomotor’. Hogwarts is at risk. Watch the edges, protect them, do your duty to the school…. I always wanted to do that spell”.

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire he showed that even though he didn’t like something, he knew it had to be done.

“On Christmas Eve, along with our guests, we gathered in the great hall for an evening of demure frivolity. As representatives of the host school, I hope that each and every one of you will strive to take a good step. And I say that literally because the Christmas ball is exactly that.”

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Right after that, we see how Ruper Grint He ends up dancing with Maggie Smith, a moment he will surely never forget.

Another great quote from Professor McGonagall is “The consequences of our actions are always so complicated, so diverse, that predicting the future turns out to be very difficult.”

It also has another dialogue, which although short, is very emotional, because when Professor Trelawney is almost expelled from Hogwarts, Professor McGonagall confronts her and says “There are too many things I would like to tell you”. He then comforts Trelawney so that Dumbledore appears later to remind everyone who the headmaster is.

Lastly, but not least, let’s remember that dialogue that many of us remember for being so iconic: “Why is it that every time something happens you are in the middle?” to which Ron Weasley replies: “Believe me, teacher, I’ve been asking myself that same question for six years.”.

What is your favorite moment of Maggie Smith within the Harry Potter movies?