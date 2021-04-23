Maggie O’Farrell, in a recent photo, at her home in Edinburgh. Murdo MacLeod

In high school, Maggie O’Farrell (Coleraine, Northern Ireland, 48 years old), had an excellent Literature teacher. He says he loved his classes because he talked about the authors as if they were mysteries that could be solved by reading his books. One day he heard him say that nothing could be known about William Shakespeare by reading his plays and poems, except in the case of Hamlet. And why did that famous tragedy seem to say something that was not in the rest of his work? Because Shakespeare was known to have had a son who had died at the age of 11, and that boy was called Hamnet. “There, in that class, when I was 16 years old, my obsession with that child and what had caused his death began,” confesses the writer by videoconference from her home in Edinburgh, one cold spring day. “At the desk, while the teacher was talking, he covered the letter that differentiated his name from the title of the work and told me that he had found a treasure.”

When O’Farrell began publishing his own books, and discovering how many puzzles in his own life he could solve by writing, it was a matter of time before he finally recovered the story of the bard’s son in a novel. He kept looking for information, although there was little. “Little is known about Shakespeare. Beyond the fact that he read the Greeks, there is no trace of what was in his library, nor of his letters, which must have been many, because he lived in London and his family was four days away from Stratford. It is thought that they were lost, along with the rest of the documentation that could have explained who it was, in the great fire in London ”, she says sitting in a velvety armchair.

O’Farrell finally decided to bring back Shakespeare’s son in his novel Hamnet (Libros del Asteroide / L’Altra Editorial, in Catalan), one of the 2020 books, according to the Anglo-Saxon press, which in March received the prestigious National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction in the US. In the book, it is the child who guides the reader through the story of how his death ended up devouring a piece of his mother, another of his sisters, and another of his father, who four years after he died would write the only work in which he could not hide: Hamlet.

If the writer has taken so many years to get to tell this story, it is, he explains, because it is a bit superstitious. “I also have two girls and a boy, three children, like Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway had. I was not able to write this book until my son was 12 years old. I was terrified to talk about the death of that child having one of the same age at home, ”he recalls. The novel tells of the sudden illness (supposedly the bubonic plague) that struck Hamnet, but also the signature in which Anne (Agnes in the story) and William (Richard) met and felt part of the same puzzle instantly. “Much has been said about the couple, including that Shakespeare cut himself off from the family for the mere fact that his will is lacking in affection. But he was dying when he wrote it! All we know is that, rich as he was, he lived modestly, but built a mansion for his family, ”O’Farrell explains.

He is particularly bothered, he says, by the way other novelists, “and even Oscar-winning screenwriters,” have treated the playwright’s wife. “They have said of her that she was ugly and illiterate, a peasant woman who hunted him and became pregnant. How absurd, how much hostility, what misogyny! I imagine her with an intelligence complementary to that of the writer, I imagine a union between very different equals ”, he explains. Thus, Agnes in the book is a kind of wild animal capable of making miraculous ointments and tame falcons, a ferocious mother who is capable of seeing what is to come, but is not capable of seeing (or accepting) the death of her son.

A sensory experience

Like all Maggie O’Farrrell novels, Hamnet it is a sensory experience. Everything that she narrates is felt, touched, smelled. And that is so because the author experiences everything that counts. “I even planted my own Elizabethan garden, so I know exactly what the herbs Agnes uses smell like. And I also learned how to fly a kestrel and found that it weighs much less than I imagined. And I smelled the leather when working with it to know what the hands of Shakespeare’s father, a glove-keeper, or himself, who at the beginning was dedicated to selling gloves, must smell like ”, he relates. The most difficult thing was to travel, mentally, to the sixteenth century, “and the rawness of life then”. Especially, that of women: “His life was to serve a regiment constantly.

The decision not to name Shakespeare at any time – and to make his life as small as possible, making him the father who goes out to work and never returns because he is far away, further and further away – has to do with his desire to focus on him. son and in domestic life. “Nothing is actually known about Hamnet. He is only mentioned twice in Shakespeare’s biography. For historians it is just a footnote, but for me it is central. It shapes the icon that is considered nothing more than an icon precisely because it is not presumed to be human ”, he assures.