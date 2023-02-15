Today Riot Forge presented The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, a gritty indie RPG with hi-bit 2D pixel graphics in which players will lead a revolution, leading an army of rebel wizards. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will be available in Spring 2023 on PC and consoles.

Developed by Digital Sun, the studio responsible for Moonlighter, The Mageseeker is a gritty action RPG, with two-dimensional pixel graphics, set in Demacia, a powerful realm on the world of Runeterra that tries to curb the magic it deems forbidden, even using it in turn. Players will take on the role of Sylas, an escaped wizard whose thirst for vengeance is aimed at destroying the deceptive peace of Demacia – a peace built in the blood and sweat of wizards. The Mageseeker is an action-packed fantasy gaming experience, ideal for those who want a story centered around power, identity and justice.

Riot Forge has also unveiled new details regarding its upcoming releases. CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story, is a single-player time-controlled 2D action-platformer created by Double Stallion. It will be available in the summer of 2023. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, by Tequila Works, will be released in the fall of 2023. This heartwarming single-player adventure game will see the much-loved Nunu and Willump set off on an epic journey to the search for Nunu’s mother. Both games will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®4 (PS4) and PlayStation®5 (PS5), as well as PC via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store.