MAGES. he announced Iwakura Ariaa new visual novel for Nintendo Switch coming to Japan next June 27also in limited edition with soundtrack on CD and collector's cards.

Iwakura Aria is a dramatic suspense title that depicts the love-hate pattern of human relationships and the strong bonds between women. It is a suspenseful human drama set in Japan during a period of rapid economic growth. The rich story, which follows the complex and sometimes contradictory emotions of each character and the turbulent developments caused by their emotions, invites players to return to “that summer” of 1966.

Let's see the announcement trailer below.

Iwakura Aria – Announcement Trailer

Source: MAGES. Street Gematsu