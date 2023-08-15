













Currently, Aka Akasaka is dedicated solely to writing his stories. Oshi no Kohis most recent manga, features the drawing of the illustrator Mengo Yokoyari.

plus sleeveAka Akasaka writes light novels. If you liked any of the mangaka’s charming animated installments, you should definitely give his other projects a try.

Kawaii Anata – one shot

It tells the story of a couple of girls who, thanks to a school play, will be able to get closer.

On the one hand, there is Akane, a stereotypically beautiful girl, and on the other, we find the insecure Maria who has a “less feminine” complexion and image.

However, they both have different insecurities and together they will be able to face them by finding a safe place in each other’s company.

Towards the end of the work we will recognize a warm bond.

Source: Dengeki Maoh

Hayai Hanashi ga Ikutsuka – 2010: one shot

A young woman is watching a romantic series full of clichés and suddenly, she asks heaven for exactly such a love. A bored angel will appear in front of her and promise her wish to come true the next morning.

The protagonist, very excited, goes to school, however, her path will be complicated as different situations will overwhelm her. For example, you will have a strange encounter on the street and your father will reveal that you are not really who you think.

Towards the end, even her statement is clichéd, and romance blossoms? Well, that’s another matter.

Goodybye Piano Sonata – 2011-2012: three volumes

as in Oshi no Ko, we will find a couple of young people within the artistic milieu. On the one hand, the son of an inflexible music critic and on the other, a pianist, a young promise.

The boys will have a chance first meeting and when the protagonist decides that it was an insignificant moment, he will discover that the girl will study with him.

High expectations will suffocate the protagonist but the boy will act as a good friend and provide admirable support. Together they will grow and adapt to their surroundings, with the promise of getting back together.

Source: Dengeki Maoh

On-site ☆ Report – 2011-2012: one shot

Again, Aka Akasaka presents us with a series in a professional environment.

Its protagonist will face different challenges in a studio where an anime is being produced.

Ruri-hime – 2012: one shot and ib – Instant Bullet – 2013-2015: five volumes

So much ruri-hime as ib – Instant Bullet are darker works by Aka Akasaka. They have an aura of greater physical violence and also ecchi touches. But, it could not be said that they are part of Aka Akasaka’s most mature work, although yes, each of the individual installments, including these, generated a more complete path towards the author’s serializations.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War – 2015-2022: 28 volumes and Kaguya Wants to be Confessed to (Spin off) – 2018 – (…)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is Aka Akasaka’s first serialized hit. It tells the romantic story of Kaguya and Shirogane, both students at a prestigious high school.

Kaguya is the heiress of a very strict and rich family; while Shirogane is a regular person but very bright and with impressive discipline.

Both young people will fall in love and develop a particular way of socializing their feelings in order to satisfy their mutual desires.

Source: A-1 Pictures

However, they will have an ego fight that will slowly help to appease their insecurities. The protagonists are in a war and the day-to-day battles can be victories that act as a balm for their feelings, which, it is worth mentioning, have not been expressed.

Oshi no Ko: 2020- (…): Eleven volumes

Oshi no Ko began by presenting the idol industry in a very objective manner, demonstrating the darker and more grotesque overtones of the industry. Although the story was also anchored to a slightly funnier and more incredible idea: reincarnation and “soul mates” (people who met in their previous life).

The real protagonists of Oshi no Ko They will be united by destiny and together they will face their traumas, their new life and the conflicts of showbiz.

Oshi no Ko is the second great success of Aka Akasaka, after the adaptation of Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

Rena’i Daikō: 2023 – (…): One volume

A girl who has no idea how to socialize to germinate a romantic approach will try using a dating app, with guidance.

However, their match could be quite a surprise.

Aka Akasaka Light Novels

Mojo-kai no I-do-la na Nichijō – 2012: Three volumes

Ren’ai Hero – 2013: Two volumes

Both installments narrate romantic stories framed in school life. They have comedic undertones.

Source: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko: 45510 – 2023

We recommend you: Kaguya-sama Movie: Love is War – A delivery as toxic as it is adorable?

About the work of Aka Akasaka – A magenta proposal that attacks

Aka Akasaka attempts to expose the socialization of romance, communication, and the different contexts that can make relationships difficult.

Also, don’t forget to mention the insecurities, the ego and the confrontations that can occur in romance, always combined with a laugh that responds to social structures.

However, sometimes he also wants to talk about the medium, about the industry that develops big animation projects and scripts. So his work is really defined, he responds to Aka Akasaka’s interests in a very interesting way.

Aka Akasaka’s magenta manga is far from being just a funny romantic installment, it is a bit more explosive and at times we can find a slightly more elaborate critique.

Source: A-1 Pictures

Also, of course, although he didn’t draw all of his works, his character designs have a classic yet distinctive feel.

