Today that some documentaries look like action movies, a production as austere as Magellan: the first circumnavigation of the world, four episode miniseries (in Movistar+) about the Portuguese navigator, designated as responsible for globalization. The leader who survived a harrowing journey, and conspiracies against him, but fell close to his fate for underestimating his indigenous enemy.

The series is austere because here the story is based on the voices, and it could almost be a podcast. Those of the narrator (in the Spanish version, José Coronado) and those of historians and sailors fascinated by adventure. We follow the story through the diary written on board by the Italian chronicler Antonio Pigafetta, who was as meticulous in describing the species of birds he observed as he was in recounting the menu of leather and rats on days of hunger. As images, some comic strips (with hardly any animation) by Ugo Bienvenu, and scenes of the overwhelming natural beauty of the places that the expedition crossed, from Rio to Tierra del Fuego, from the atolls of the vast Pacific to the Philippines. It is understandable that the story is carried away by the epic: there is plenty of that when talking about those who launched themselves into the oceans without maps or even an approximate idea of ​​what they were going to find. Of course, we get rid of the jingoism that usually permeates these stories of exploits, since the production is Franco-Portuguese.

The message that Ferdinand Magellan’s mission was more daring and ambitious than that of Christopher Columbus is insisted on, that this time the Genoese’s promise to reach the Indies from the west was fulfilled. You are left wondering if the clove of the Moluccas deserved so much sacrifice: it took three years of travel, with whole months without stops; some 150 lives were lost. The documentary remembers the dead one by one until count is lost.

The focus is on Magellan, who is described as cursed: a traitor to the Portuguese, suspect to the Spanish. His daring leadership is highlighted, without hiding that this implied the brutality of dismembering the mutineers if he believed it necessary; less is said of the violence he used against the natives. In any case, praise for the adventurer predominates. The narrative almost ends with his death in a senseless battle, deliberately suicidal according to some of the experts, against local forces in present-day Philippines. That Juan Sebastián Elcano completed the world tour and arrived in Seville is dispatched very quickly in the last minutes.

The relationship between exploration and colonialism is hardly talked about, and that everything had started in Tordesillas with the kings of Spain and Portugal dividing up the entire world, even the most unknown, in two halves. After so much, it turned out that the Moluccas and their nail fell on the Portuguese side, contrary to what was promised to King Carlos I. Magellan, who did not intend to go around the world but to return to where he came from, died believing (knowing?) that there was failed.

