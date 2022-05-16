Circulation on the stretch was suspended for an hour and a half; City Hall said it removed the person in charge of the work

The city hall of Magé, a municipality in Baixada Fluminense, paved part of the railway line that runs through the city. Images of the work went viral on social media this Monday (May 16, 2022). According to the local government, the mistake took place during an action to plug holes in the Suruí neighborhood.

According to the prefecture, the error was corrected soon after it was identified. The agency apologized to the public. Because of the work, traffic on the Saracuruna-Guapimirim stretch was suspended for an hour and a half this Monday afternoon.

The city of Magé said that the mistake was made by the person in charge of the asphalt on the stretch. “This person in charge has already been removed from his duties. This is an isolated case. The Infrastructure Secretariat carried out more than 400 operations like this in 2021 and all of them were successful. Train traffic was immediately restored.”

Watch a video about the work (25s):

In a statement, Supervia, Rio’s rail transport operator, said that circulation was normalized on the stretch in question.

Full text of Supervia’s statement:

“As soon as I heard about the fact, a team from the concessionaire went to the place to remove the material and clear the road, but the residents of the region themselves had already removed the asphalt. The SuperVia team inspected the site and allowed circulation. SuperVia considers the paving of the railway line to be a serious risk to the operation of the trains and, consequently, to the integrity of customers and employees, in addition to having a negative impact on the operation with the need to temporarily stop travel.”

Full text of the note from the prefecture of Magé:

“The fault was corrected as soon as the mistake made by the asphalt foreman of Operation Tapa-Buraco that was happening at the site was identified. This person in charge has already been removed from office. The City Hall apologizes to the population of Suruí and guarantees that situations like this will not happen again. This is an isolated case. The Infrastructure Secretariat carried out more than 400 operations like this in 2021 and all of them were successful. Train traffic was immediately restored.”