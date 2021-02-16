It was pronounced. Magdyel Ugaz came to the fore after criticism from several users on social networks for his attitude in a video that was circulating on the internet.

The actress, who is immersed in a new Tondero production, used her Instagram account to talk about the viralized material.

Also, she said that if at any time she was unwell in front of her fans, it is because she was going through a difficult situation.

“She was a Magdyel that allows herself to feel when the lights go out. I remember that two or three days ago my dad had left and he had a commitment to advertise the program he was going to be on, and he couldn’t stop. And there I was with my heart, trying to be the most sincere, “he said. Magdyel in the shared video.

“You can interpret it as if I was upset, I clearly remember that I was heartbroken. I also remember that many people say that they had a half smile or that they were very reluctant to take my picture and I have no problem talking about all this, “added the remembered ‘Teresa’ in At the bottom there is a site.

Magdyel Ugaz clarifies not having disrespected

The artist also clarified that, despite her situation, he never disrespected people.

“I suffered many problems of depression and anxiety, where I could not stand myself, where what I wanted was to be in my bed and not go out, and probably the most sincere thing I could give you was that half smile or that serious look. I have it clear is that I did not disrespect anyone, “said the actress.

Rebeca Escribns defends Magdyel Ugaz

After criticism against Magdyel Ugaz for allegedly having mistreated several people, Rebeca Escribns came out in defense of the Peruvian actress.

“These trend videos seem to me to be pulled by the hair because anyone can go out and speak without proof … Freedom of expression is valid, but also someone’s reputation because when you stain it, who takes away the crap? you sowed, you already let the bug loose and that does not seem fair to me and even more so when they say ‘there was no camera, there was no credible photo,’ “he commented.

Magdyel Ugaz, latest news:

