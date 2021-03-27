After working on several national productions together, Magdyel Ugaz and Cesar Ritter they became great friends. Proof of this is the most recent publication that the actress shared from her official Instagram account.

The ex-host of Women in command uploaded a photo from her profile where she appeared with Ritter. However, what attracted the most attention was that the snapshot was taken several years ago, during the recordings of the missing series Al fondo hay Sitio, when the actress played ‘Teresita’ and he played ‘Manolo’.

Also, the image was accompanied by a message, where Magdyel ugaz made a tour of the characters he played together with César Ritter in productions such as Back in the neighborhood, At the bottom there is a site and the remembered Thousand Offices.

“#TBT Perhaps now they know us as ‘Pepo and Susana’, others will remember ‘Manolo and Teresita’ and those who are a few years older will remember ‘Marianita and Lalo’ Who do you remember? @cesarritterburga, ”wrote the actress.

Magdyel Ugaz shares memories with César Ritter in At the bottom there is a place. Photo: Magdyel Ugaz / Instagram

It is not the first time Magdyel ugaz shares images with his former co-stars from the different series in which he participated.

Magdyel Ugaz talks about ‘Teresita’

In mid-January, Magdyel ugaz He spoke with Natalie Vértiz about her character from At the bottom there is a site, ‘Teresita’. The actress confessed that this role helped her a lot.

“Above all, I feel that he is a character who opened the doors of homes for me and taught me a lot about self-love. That was nice, “he said during an interview in You are in all.

Magdyel Ugaz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.