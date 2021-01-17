Magdyel Ugaz got excited when talking about ‘La Teresita’, popular character who gave life in the television series In the background there is room for more than seven years.

The renowned Peruvian actress said that her role helped her grow emotionally and taught her a lot about self-love, although at first she felt somewhat upset by the impact of her role on the public.

“Suddenly she felt that everyone loved her ( ‘La Teresita’) and like the character ate me. I also grew on a personal level with her because she put me to the test. In some moments I have loved her, but I also had tense moments with her, “he said, in an interview with Natalie Vértiz for You are in all. “Above all, I feel that he is a character who opened the doors of homes to me and taught me a lot about self-love. That was nice, ”he added.

As you remember, ‘La Teresita’, interpreted by Magdyel ugaz, became one of the most beloved characters in Al fondo hay Sitio.

At another point in the interview, the artist spoke about her leading role in the soap opera Colorina and how much it took her to build her character: Fernanda Méndez.

Magdyel Ugaz: “Your value is not measured by a scale”

In mid-December, Magdyel Ugaz shared an emotional message of self-acceptance with her followers on Instagram.

“Dear body: You have always been enough, although many times I did not want to see it. You don’t have to look like others, I hug you and accept you as you are. Your value is not measured by a scale, nor by sizes, nor by curves, nor by your marks. I promise you every day to take good care of you because I care about you. Thank you for being my home. With love, I, “wrote the actress.

Magdyel ugaz

Magdyel Ugaz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.