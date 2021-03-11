Magdyel Ugaz recalled the series Thousand trades With a recent photograph that he shared on his social networks, in which he poses next to the actors Lucho Cáceres, Mónica Torres and César Ritter, with whom he is now part of the cast of Back to the neighborhood.

“And here we are 20 years later back together! A thousand stories in and out of fiction. Friends and teachers Lucho Cáceres, Mónica Torres, César Ritter How I love you! ”, The 36-year-old interpreter wrote on her official Instagram account.

As it is remembered, Thousand Trades was the first production in which Magdyel Ugaz appeared on the small screen and at just 16 years old he gave life to Marianita, who alongside the characters of Michael Finseth, César Ritter and Giselle Collao contributed fun and dramatic adventures adolescents to the famous production of Efraín Aguilar.

Magdyel Ugaz remembers the series One thousand offices with photography alongside César Ritter, Lucho Cáceres and Mónica Torres. Photo: Instagram

The fans were not oblivious to Magdyel Ugaz’s post and immediately remembered Lucho Cáceres as ‘the good Kikín’, César Ritter as ‘Lalo la locura’, ‘Normita’ and ‘Marianita’.

“A thousand jobs present! I remember Kikín more ”,“ I follow all of you from a thousand jobs. Many successes! ”,“ Seeing these actors in a series together only means that it will be epic and too funny. Thank you for giving us joy until today ”, were some comments from the fans.

