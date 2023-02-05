Magdyel Ugaz, an actress remembered for her role as Teresa Collazos in the TV series “AFHS”, attended the National Engineering University (UNI) as the beginning of his successful career.

Magdyel Ugaz is one of the best-known actresses of the local show and with her performances she has managed to transcend the public. Among her most remembered works are those made in TV series such as “A thousand trades” and “AHFS”.

However, every long career has a beginning, and Magdyel Ugaz’s is not exempt from this precept. The budding dreams of the popular Teresita are found at the National Engineering University (UNI). Learn how the house of higher education impacted the life of the famous actress.

How did Magdyel Ugaz’s career mark her studies at UNI?

Magdyel Ugaz, who grew up in Comas, has always had an inclination for art. She used, for example, to recite poetry at her school in the north of Lima. For this reason, at the age of 13 she completed her inclination for acting and told her parents.

Despite the support her parents gave her dreams, there was no place near Comas to start learning the art of acting. In search of the ideal venue, thanks to one of his cousins, he found out about the existence of the Theater of the National Engineering University (TUNI).

Magdyel Ugaz trained at the age of 13 at TUNI together with Reynaldo Arenas. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

Ugaz turned all his interest to TUNI, which at that time was directed by actor Reynaldo Arenas. For this reason, on one occasion he approached his mother to meet with the actor and see the possibility of being able to train there.

After long pleas, Reynaldo Arenas accepted her despite not being of legal age or a renowned actress. That’s how she told it to the “#Dilo” program hosted by Jannina Bejarno. “My mom and I stayed at the door waiting for him until he finally came and I told him I wanted to perform,” she recounted.

That first step allowed him to develop in dramatic and stage art. Three years after being at UNI, she complemented her first apprenticeships with studies at the PUCP Theater. When he was studying there, he received his first role in the series directed by Efraín Aguilar, “Mil oficios”.