Magdyel Ugaz and Laszlo Kovacs they had a love story since before “In the background there is a place”. Both actors fell in love on the recordings of “1000 Oficios”, a series in which they met. The artists were a couple from 2005 to 2009. However, they met again while “Al fondo hay lugar” was broadcast on the América TV signal.

Here we tell you the details about the romance of Magdyel Ugaz and Laszlo Kovacs: the reason why they did not reconcile, a frustrated desire, their declarations of love and the end of a long story.

“Tito” and “Teresa” in “In the background there is room”

After working together in “That’s life”, the ex-partner met again in the recordings of “In the background there is a place”. There, Magdyel Ugaz played ‘Teresita’, while Laszlo Kovacs played the minibus driver “Tito”, a friend of “Pepe”.

“Now we live together most of the day in the recording and we enjoy it a lot. Magdyel is definitely a great person,” the actor said at the time.

Magdyel Ugaz and Laszlo Kovacs. Photo: The Republic

They wanted to have a child

The chemistry was so great that it crossed the screens. Many TV series fans asked the actors to reconcile seeing them happy together. In the middle of that, Laszlo Kovacs revealed that he wanted to have a child with Magdyel Ugaz . This statement surprised the actress, who left that possibility open.

“I thought what he said was wonderful. He is beautiful, he is one of my favorite people in the world, I admire him. I don’t want to answer him on camera, I want to answer him in person. I think he has told it for a moment of love. (…) I dont know, if life keeps giving me signs like these, it will most likely happen “, he pointed.

Why didn’t they reconcile?

“In the background there is room” lasted eight years, but during that time the actors did not resume their relationship. Magdyel Ugaz explained that the love they professed for each other turned into a good friendship, so they preferred to remain best friends.

Magdyel Ugaz and Laszlo Kovacs. Photo: The Republic

“The almost seven years that followed the series we have built love from another place. From friendship and from complicity. We were family, we were the Gonzálezes. What I love is how we have both been able to move forward in time, how we have been able to mature and grow. (…) yes I feel that it is a love that was transformed although there were very hard moments in which we could neither speak nor see each other, because We were a couple and we had crises ”, maintained Magdyel Ugaz.

In 2010, Laszlo Kovacs confirmed his romance with Pierina Carcelén, also an actress from “Al fondo hay lugar”.

Magdyel Ugaz and Laszlo Kovacs lived together

In 2021, Magdyel Ugaz surprised by revealing that he lived with Laszlo Kovacs in his apartment. The alarms of a possible reconciliation were further lit when the actress confessed that she could give the actor a chance in her heart.

“ I leave all the doors open , they are already open because i love him , he is my best friend, my confidante, he is very special”, she said with a smile. “He is not my boyfriend, he is my roommate, he is accompanying me for a while until they give him his apartment, but I love him very much and he is a super roommate,” said Magdyel Ugaz.

the end of a story

Laszlo Kovacs got engaged

However, the hopes of the fans ended when Laszlo Kovacs announced his engagement to Mili Asalde. After the news broke, Magdyel Ugaz sent her best wishes.

“Laszlo (Kovacs) is my family for life, surely one of these days I will see him. I know that he is very much in love and I celebrate it, I am very happy for him, ”said the actress.

15.3.2022 | Laszlo Kovacs and his girlfriend showing off their engagement ring. Photo: Laszlo Kovacs/Instagram

Now, the actors are back with their characters in the new season of “In the background there is room” 2022 . Everything indicates that the chemistry of the ex-partner will give much to talk about.

Magdyel Ugaz talks about the return of “In the background there is room”

During last Monday, April 25, Madgyel Ugaz She was one of the actresses “There is room in the background” who commented on the return of the iconic Peruvian series in a special released by América TV. The actress thanked the public for the love that has followed the production since its inception: “’There is a bottom, there is a place’ was very special because five years have passed and people continue to remember it with so much love”.