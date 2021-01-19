Magdyel Ugaz and Gianella neyra They surprised all their followers by announcing that they will be in a new project together.

Through their social networks, the actresses revealed that they have started the recordings for a new national production of Tondero, which promises to become another great Peruvian success.

The film industry is one of the sectors that have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the producers have decided to continue betting on new projects, but respecting the biosafety protocols.

On this occasion, Tondero has decided to make a new Peruvian production with various prominent artists. Gianella Neyra and Magdyel Ugaz will star in the film Half Sisters.

“Today we started filming a new movie and i’m very very excited! New beginnings always bring happiness because they come loaded with new adventures, anecdotes and a lot of learning, “said Neyra on her Instagram account, which showed her excitement at being part of this new film.

For her part, Magdyel Ugaz, although she did not give many details about this project she has started, expressed her happiness.

“A new project is coming and I am very excited. I’ll tell you what it is about, but to start off on the right foot, the whole team has already had their tests done, “he said.

