Quite apart from returning as Teresita in “Al fondo hay lugar”, Magdyel Ugaz Another of his great projects is about to be released: “Curbed”. In this comedy, directed by Gianfranco Quattrini, the actress plays Sofiaa lesbian woman who seeks, together with her partner, Martina —played by Ximena Palomino—, to form a family with her own child.

YOU CAN SEE: “Encintados”: the reflection of LGTBIQ+ love and lesbian motherhood through comedy

In this sense, La República was present at the avant premiere of the film, where Ugaz commented on her character and what it meant to her to embody and represent a lesbian person on the big screen.

“I love Sofía because I feel that she is very faithful to her. I, sometimes, am a very insecure person, I feel that she is a lesbian and verbalizes it against society, that many times she must have made homophobic comments or very foolish or very unfortunate things, “the artist began.

“I feel that she is a woman who dares and dares and that she accompanies Martina in her process, that let us say that she has not yet been able to verbalize that her sexual orientation is to be a lesbian, and It seems very important to me and it has made me admire this character, because it makes me say how important it is to be faithful to us, what we want and what we believe, not what others expect of us”, he said.

Magdyel Ugaz spoke with La República about her character in “Encintados”. Photo: The Republic

YOU CAN SEE: Joaquín Escobar on giving life to a gay man in “Encintados”: “A great responsibility”

With a story like the one he tells “Curbs”, the question arises as to whether comedy was the right path. For Ugaz, making people laugh is the right way to touch on topics that could be sensitive.

“It could have been a drama as well and I think it would also have been important and super valid and super powerful. (…) I feel that with comedy is a way to open conversations that can be sometimes difficult or sometimes even uncomfortable, but suddenly if you open them with a smile you kind of connect with people from another place. That’s why I like comedy, ”she expressed.