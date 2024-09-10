In a move that reflects its appreciation for the great and continuous support it receives from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, it was decided that the medical buildings complex of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo will bear the name of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. Meanwhile, the UAE has provided new support to the leading medical institution worth AED 220 million to contribute to the completion of the massive medical project and enhance its ability to provide the finest healthcare services, bringing the total support provided to the foundation to approximately AED 320 million, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. The new buildings will increase the center’s capacity to accommodate up to 120,000 outpatients and 12,000 surgeries annually, for a total of 132,000 patients annually.

The signing of the agreement between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, where His Highness affirmed that “the continued support for the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation comes within the vision and directives of the wise UAE leadership, which aims to bring about real change in the reality of societies, improve human life, and spread hope for all.”

His Highness said: “The Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation has a major and ongoing humanitarian and medical role, and the UAE has stood by it from the beginning, hand in hand, to enhance this role and spread hope and healing to thousands of children, the elderly and patients who need cardiovascular surgeries. We will continue to provide support to ensure the success of this important role, as the new support will enable the foundation to enhance its ability to meet the growing needs in this vital field, whether in Egypt or abroad.”

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform yesterday: “Today I witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, through which the state provides new support to the foundation worth AED 220 million to contribute to implementing expansion plans and enhancing its capacity and efficiency, bringing the total support provided to it under the umbrella of (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) to about AED 320 million.” His Highness continued by saying: “Professor Magdi Yacoub is a global medical humanitarian icon, and the new hospital in Cairo will serve 130,000 patients annually. Mohammed bin Rashid’s humanitarian message continues to spread hope and healing to all those in need.”

Double the center’s capabilities

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, stressed that the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership pay great attention to supporting and assisting institutions with influential activities in various fields of charitable and humanitarian work.

“Professor Magdi Yacoub is an Arab medical humanitarian icon, and we are pleased to cooperate with his pioneering humanitarian projects, as doubling the capacity of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre will contribute to meeting the growing needs of cardiovascular patients in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and neighboring countries. The centre will be able to accommodate more than 132,000 patients from Egypt and abroad annually, in addition to performing 12,000 heart surgeries for children and the elderly annually, free of charge, in addition to training 1,750 new health professionals,” he added.

Making a difference in the lives of heart patients

For his part, Professor Magdi Yacoub appreciated the great support provided by the UAE and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, extending his thanks to the wise Emirati leadership for their continuous support of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo, enabling it to expand to meet the growing needs for cardiovascular surgeries, and provide the highest level of healthcare to patients, noting the continuous development support provided by the UAE at the Arab and international levels, and the significant positive impact this support has on the lives of communities.

He said that this new support will have a significant impact on expansion and create more hope for heart patients in the region, especially for children, who will be given the opportunity to receive treatment for congenital problems they are born with, and will also work to reduce death rates from heart disease, which are among the highest in the world.

Dr. Magdi Ishak, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, praised the great support provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to the Foundation, stressing that it will double its capabilities and potential, and constitute a huge positive leap, both in the quality of care provided, and the size of its capacity, reaching 132,000 patients annually, through equipping five operating rooms, five catheterization laboratories, a diagnostic and imaging center, and more clinical services, which will allow for expanding the base of beneficiaries, especially the segment of patients most in need of healthcare, which is the category of newborns suffering from congenital heart defects, in addition to doubling the interest in developing important research related to cardiovascular diseases, all of which are efforts and results that serve the interest of achieving the Foundation’s mission, which meets with the goals sought by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, whose efforts focus on promoting the industry of hope and improving the lives of people and communities.

Development support for vital sectors

This step, which is an extension of the solid Emirati-Egyptian relations, comes within the framework of the UAE’s steadfast commitment and continuous approach to providing development support in various vital sectors, which contributes to enhancing the development and stability of societies in brotherly and friendly countries.

The establishment of the new facility will contribute to increasing the capacity of the Magdi Yacoub Heart Center, affiliated with the Foundation, to a multiple of its current capacity, meeting the growing needs for heart surgeries, and saving the lives of thousands of patients who benefit from its specialized and vital services, whether from Egypt or abroad.

The UAE’s support, which totals AED 320 million, will be allocated to complete the vital medical project of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre, and to meet the growing needs for healthcare in the field of cardiovascular surgery.

The center aims to provide the finest and most modern medical services free of charge to patients, and will build a new facility on an area of ​​35.67 acres in 6th of October City, in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The new facility will focus specifically on enhancing capabilities in treating newborns with complex congenital heart disease, with the aim of offering children in this age group a chance to live a 95% normal life.

The facility will include a fully integrated main center, with five operating rooms, five catheterization laboratories, a diagnostic and imaging center, in addition to 300 beds and 36 outpatient clinics. It aims to triple the number of graduates in training programs, to reach 2,625, by training 1,750 new health professionals annually.

The center is also working to develop the largest research center in the Middle East, focusing on developing treatments for complex heart diseases, especially congenital heart diseases, precision medicine, and conditions prevalent in the developing world, with a vision to transform it into a global center for cardiac care, research, and innovation, and to spread the elements of healing, hope, and health to all, regardless of geographic location or social or economic status.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of non-communicable deaths, accounting for approximately 1.5 million deaths annually in Africa alone.

A large portion of these deaths could be avoided if there were well-equipped facilities and highly trained and qualified medical personnel. 40% of deaths in Egypt are due to causes related to cardiovascular diseases.

15 years in healthcare

It is worth noting that the Aswan Heart Center, which has been in existence for 15 years, was established in 2009 by Professor Magdi Yacoub, and has been at the forefront of his efforts to provide specialized medical care in the field of high-quality and free heart diseases and surgeries to poor and less fortunate communities in Egypt and abroad.

The medical team works daily at the Aswan Heart Center, and will soon work at the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center in Cairo, to help and treat people with heart diseases or deformities, especially children, and to provide these vital services free of charge.

