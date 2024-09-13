The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo, supported by the Hope Makers Initiative under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, aims to provide medical services to treat 132,000 patients in Egypt and abroad annually, in addition to performing 12,000 heart surgeries for children and the elderly, free of charge. Upon completion, it will be one of the largest medical institutions specializing in heart diseases, research and surgeries in the Arab world.

The center will provide advanced research in the field of heart diseases, and train more than 1,750 health professionals.

The world-renowned Egyptian heart surgeon, Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub (Prince of Hearts), is highly regarded in the UAE. In 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, awarded him the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Sash for his charitable and humanitarian efforts and his medical and scientific achievements that have given hope and life to millions of patients around the world over more than 50 years of giving.

This year, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honored Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub in its fifth session, in recognition of his efforts in enabling medical care to save the lives of those most in need, including the most vulnerable segments of society, as he helped save thousands of lives, especially children.

For the first time, the Hope Makers 2020 ceremony adopted the support of a humanitarian project to be the Arab Humanitarian Year Project, and the choice fell on the Center’s project in Cairo, with the aim of the ceremony creating new hope for thousands of hearts in need of care, and establishing a culture of humanitarian work by uniting the efforts of the largest number of people to support an Arab project with a shared humanitarian value.

The ceremony witnessed contributions from businessmen and companies in the UAE to support the establishment and equipping of the center, and the collection of 88 million dirhams. The UAE shows great interest in supporting the “Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation”, keen to provide support to it in order to continue its humanitarian role.

This appreciation for the Foundation’s humanitarian role is in line with the new support recently provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, amounting to AED 220 million, to contribute to the completion of the medical buildings complex for the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo, bringing the total support provided to the Foundation to approximately AED 320 million.

The UAE continues to consolidate its position as an inspiring model and a beacon of humanitarian and charitable work in the world, in loyalty to the authentic humanitarian approach whose foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and which included various areas of life, most notably supporting the health sector in sisterly and friendly countries.

The UAE leadership realizes that human health is the foundation of the renaissance and prosperity of societies. From this standpoint, it is keen to launch qualitative initiatives that translate the UAE’s noble message and its efforts to instill hope in the souls of those suffering from illness and support them during their recovery journey. Therefore, the state pays great attention to extending a helping hand to support the health sector in various countries of the world. This assistance expresses the deep belief that health care is a basic right that must be available to all people.

Last year, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the establishment of the “Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Cardiac Catheterization Unit” for children and underprivileged patients from across the Arab world, in addition to providing training in cardiac catheterization surgeries, within the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center in Cairo.

The Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Catheterization Unit will be fully equipped to provide advanced treatment services around the clock free of charge. It will include the latest operating room equipment that relies on medical technology applications and robotic surgery to perform 9,000 catheterization procedures for children and patients.

The unit begins training and qualifying surgeons and doctors specializing in heart surgeries and diseases, and related health conditions, to graduate 1,750 trainees annually through its training programs, who contribute to meeting the urgent need in the Arab region for this specialty, especially since heart and blood vessel diseases are among the main causes of death in the Arab world, according to the World Health Organization.

The Sheikha Latifa Bint Hamdan Cardiac Catheterization Unit will be ideally located within the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre, the largest charitable heart centre in the Arab world, both on the logistical level to receive children and patients from all Arab countries, and on the technical level, as it is located within the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo, which specialises in treating heart and blood vessel patients, especially children.

The unit will contribute to bridging a wide gap in healthcare options, treatments and advanced surgical interventions that are not available to large segments of patients, especially children, and to improving healthcare that includes everyone. The center supports advanced healthcare solutions in the Arab world and contributes to preparing capable and qualified medical competencies in cardiac specialties, research and technologies, which will improve the indicators of healthcare efficiency in the Arab world and enhance its inclusion of broader societal and age groups, especially in the field of heart diseases.

Cooperation agreement

Earlier this year, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation signed a cooperation agreement with the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation to support and finance the costs of heart surgery. This step comes within the framework of the two institutions’ commitment to providing medical and health support to patients, alleviating their burden, enhancing joint efforts to combat heart disease, and improving patient care. Under the agreement, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation will provide financial support to cover healthcare costs and perform free surgeries for heart patients receiving treatment at the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation.

• “Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Catheterization Unit” will be fully equipped to provide free 24-hour treatment services.