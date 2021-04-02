OOrnament ribbons with a fantasy world of plant and animal grotesques, in between the crucified one – humble devotion and exuberant joie de vivre side by side, great craft from an exciting time: “Dominica”, one of the Magdeburg cathedral bells, was cast in 1575 by an Erfurt bell caster. A bronze beauty; admittedly one fell silent for a while because the suspension on the bell cage and the sound box itself were damaged. So that after more than four hundred active years it would not be the final word, the cathedral bell association of the Anhalt state capital fetched it from the tower for renovation in 2019, had it repaired in a bell welding shop in Nördlingen and then set it up again at ground level. That cost a good 23,000 euros, around ten per kilo of bell weight.

Now, through its presentation in one of the cathedral’s side aisles, “Dominica” – in the rehabilitation phase, so to speak – is supposed to help get an overall project going, which is far more expansive in terms of time, finances and, above all, ideal.

At the end there should be a set of twelve bells – a cathedral bell on the scale of the cathedral in Cologne or Speyer, to which the building over the Elbe comes pretty close in its dimensions. Likewise in its art-historical significance: unlike Cologne, for example, which was built over six hundred years ago, Magdeburg is a completely high-medieval building that has been built for around one hundred and fifty years since 1209. Only the western towers dominating the landscape were finally listed, as an addendum, so to speak, until 1520, so that the finished building is just five hundred years old.



The second largest bell in Magdeburg Cathedral to date: “Apostolica”.

:



Image: Domblockenverein / Carsten Sussmann





A few years ago, this date may also have contributed to the idea of ​​giving the cathedral’s architectural power an acoustic equivalent; in the end only three bells from the historical inventory were still in use. The cathedral bell association, founded in 2018, had to do preliminary work before it came to the first practical large-scale operation with “Dominica”: static-acoustic reports, joint thinking about the future bell names and sayings, but above all about their distribution in the westwork. The resulting vision, technically implemented by the Magdeburg architects Sußmann + Sußmann, can now be viewed very clearly on its own website (https://domglocken-magdeburg.de), and can be read and “auditioned” as a sound simulation.

If you compare the current with the planned bell distribution there, you will come across a peculiarity: Today only the north tower still bears bells, while in the Middle Ages there was also reports of a large bell that is said to have crashed and broken in the south tower. Now it is planned to place a weighty part of the bells there again, including the largest of the planned new bells, under which several adults with outstretched arms will fit: “Credamus” with the d of the subcontractive octave as the keynote and with a weight of around fourteen tons the “thick pitter” in Cologne will in future be the second most powerful free-swinging bell in Germany.

The determination and the will to believe should therefore become the mental foundation of the bells. As strange as it seems at first glance, even if the virtually unborn bells already have their names today – it fits into a concept that gives the archaic and long-term craft of bell casting a timeless ideal vaulting, if not, As also suggested, names of saints or the diocese donors Otto and Editha should be invoked, but encouragement to an actively lived ethic of faith in love (“Amemus”) and hope (“Speremus”), but also resistance and doubts should be proclaimed – right down to the small prayer bell “Orate” in the ridge above the crossing.

The latter, weighing “only” two hundred kilograms and dating from the medieval cathedral construction period, is the oldest and smallest of the historical Magdeburg bells. Opposite it stands, as it were as a bridge between the old building and the new planning, “Osanna”, cast in 1702 and with its almost nine tons itself as future number two behind the “Credamus” one of the mightiest historical bells in Germany.

Anyone who has worked their way up to her through the almost meter-thick oak substructures of the belfry and is then perhaps even lucky enough to witness the enormous physical force of the sound generation on site, knows all the more that “Dominica” in the church below is so beautiful is to be able to get very close to its elegant curvature – actually still on call. Only when their message swings for miles across the country again will this new birth be completed; according to current plans, it could be in two years.