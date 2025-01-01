A new attack and shooting by a driver against a crowd gathered this time on Bourbon Street in New Orleans (USA) hhas left 10 dead and at least 35 injured. The city already suffered a hit-and-run accident by a drunk driver during the main Mardi Gras parade in February 2017, where more than 20 people were injured.

This latest episode sours a start to 2025 accompanied by a violent end to the year marked by other similar events.

Just a few days ago, on December 20, a man attacked a crowd gathering at the Christmas market in MagdeburgGermany, leaving five dead and more than 200 injured.

The driver, named Taleb A., was a psychiatrist of Saudi origin, about 50 years old, who fled to Germany fleeing from Saudi Arabia. His profound rejection of Islam apparently led him to act against the host country, which he accused of wanting to “propagate throughout Europe” the religion from which he distanced himself.









A similar tragic episode with an even worse outcome took place on the same dates, but in 2016, when a man attacked the Christmas market next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, where 12 people lost their lives and another 60 were injured.

Also at Christmas 2017, Saeed Nooria 32-year-old Australian man of Afghan origin, attacked a vehicle in a central neighborhood of Melbourne, Australia, leaving 18 injured. This same city had already suffered a similar incident in January of the same year, when a man ran over a group of people with his vehicle, causing the death of six, when he was being chased for having stabbed his brother.

The same year, four people died from the same causes in Stockholm and another 15 were injured. Also in London where 40 people died in three accidents in just one month.

In the same way, the summer of August 2017 in Barcelona It was marked by the death of 14 people due to the terrorist attack where Islamists attacked the crowd walking along the Ramblas of Barcelona. Later, the same day, another person would die in an attack in Cambrils, Tarragona.

Among all the multiple accidents, perhaps the most dramatic was the one that occurred in the summer of 2016, when a terrorist attack shook Nice: a truck crashed into the Promenade des Anglais, where entire families were celebrating the national holiday of July 14 and enjoying the fireworks, leaving 86 dead, ten of them children, and more than 400 injured.

Episodes like this and the one at the Berlin Christmas market imposed strong security measures in public places, however, the reduction in attacks has relaxed the measures, as recently denounced by the organizers of the Magdeburg Christmas market, which had reported security breaches , without this reporting a change in the planning of the German police.