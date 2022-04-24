The coastal classic between Unión Magdalena and Junior, at the Sierra Nevada stadium, in Santa Marta, was suspended due to lack of guarantees, due to excesses between the bars of the two teams.

Referee Éder Vergara stopped the game in the 73rd minute, when the match was tied 1-1. At that moment, fans of the two teams clashed in various stands on the stage and some entered the field.

Apparently, the fight originated because a Union fan got into the area assigned to the Junior fans.

The local team’s barra brava, who was in the south stand, entered the field and began to throw objects towards the east, where the Junior fans were.

Suspended the game at the Sierra Nevada Stadium in Santa Marta. draw 1-1 @UnionMagdalena Y @JuniorClubSA in the Clásico Costeño, but I repeat, the chirretes-gamines won in the stands. In less than six months day riots in that same sports arena. pic.twitter.com/9lLcCvyTbG – Breinner Arteta Cañizares (@BreinnerArteta) April 24, 2022

The judge ordered the players to take shelter in the locker room. Already during the game there were fireworks in the stands.

“It’s incredible, what can one do there? One calms them down, but there are no words for this, they are like that. This cannot happen, they dirty us, they dirty the people who come to see a show,” said the player from Unión Magdalena Jermein Peña to Win Sports.

A group of fans tried to take shelter in the access tunnel to the dressing rooms, while the members of the local team looked for their relatives in the stands to see if they were alright.

According to versions from the Police to Win Sports, the Junior fans were being evacuated from the stadium to the site where the buses were that took them to the stage from Barranquilla.

It is not the first time that incidents have occurred in this scenario. In the game between Unión Magdalena and Bucaramanga, on February 15, a member of the local team, Ronaldo Lora, provoked the fans and the Unión Brava entered the field, which generated a strong fight in which they participated. fans and footballers.

Lora was sanctioned for six games, as was the south stand of the Sierra Nevada stadium, where the bar that started the incidents was located. From the sanction to the stands, this was the fifth game without an audience.

News in development.

SPORTS