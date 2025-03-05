The Government has appointed the former minister Magdalena Valerio Permanent counselor of the State Council, after the Supreme Court annulled its appointment as president of the advisory body for not fulfilling the requirement of being a jurist of recognized prestige.

Valerio goes on in this way to be a permanent member and president of the Second Section of the State Council, according to the Royal Decree published Wednesday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and signed by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

The decision to reintegrate the former minister of work, migrations and social security was adopted on Tuesday by the Government in the Council of Ministers.

The former socialist minister thus returns to an organ of which she was president between November 2022 and February 2024, when she had to leave office because the Supreme Court annulled her choice when she considered that He did not comply with being a legal prestigeone of the two requirements required by law.

The High Court subsequently rejected an incident of nullity presented by the State Advocacy against the sentence that annulled the appointment of Valerio, considering that during the judicial procedure none of its fundamental rights was violated.