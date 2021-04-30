Summoned by then-president Raúl Alfonsín, who had just assumed his position in December 1983, Ernesto Sabato took the leadership of the National Commission on the Disappearance of Persons (CONADEP), which depended directly on the Executive Branch and whose main mission would be to investigate and gather testimonies and evidence on the horrors of the dictatorship.

“It is not a political problem but an ethical and even a religious one. Personally, I think it was the reign of the devil on Earth“, would say Saturday on that chapter of Argentine political life.

“As president of the CONADEP, as well as in his work as a novelist and essayist, Ernesto displayed two essential facets of his existence that complement each other, do not compete, because they represent the two biggest public commitments he made in his life “, he now defines in a telephone dialogue with Clarion, Magdalena Ruiz Guiñazú, who was also a member of that commission.

Ernesto Sábato delivers the CONADEP report to then-President Raúl Alfonsín, in September 1984. / Clarín Archive

With them were the epistemologist Gregory Klimovsky, heart surgeon René Favaloro, Graciela Fernández Meijide, jurist Ricardo Colombres, Bishop Jaime Francisco de Nevares, Methodist pastor Carlos Gattinoni, Rabbi Marshall Meyer and philosopher Eduardo Rabossi.

“I knew him from when he had published The tunnel, and in my beginnings as a journalist I had gone to interview him at his home in Santos Places, ”says the journalist. Later, I make a jump in time and I remember perfectly when I was summoned to integrate the commission. Obviously I felt very honored and with a huge responsibility. Ernesto had a great illusion in his literary career, but he assumes this work of CONADEP with enormous integrity, and the same vitality that characterized him throughout almost one hundred years of life.

-How do you remember those meetings of the Commission?

-We always remember with Fernández Meijide, with whom we are still friends, that we met on Tuesdays, throughout the day, from morning until late afternoon or evening. Ernesto presided over the meetings. It was a very terrible experience becauseliterally involved a descent into the hells of the human soul, as Sabato himself defined: “This, really, is the darkness of hell.” We had to give an account of nothing less than the horrors of the dictatorship..

Facing the horrors of the dictatorship. Magdalena Ruiz Guiñazú was part of Conadep. Photo: Juan Manuel Foglia

-In that still incipient democracy, were you the target of some kind of persecution?

-I have been asked, but the truth is I don’t remember. Yes, it was worked in a climate of great dedication, for nine months, almost a delivery, because we started meeting in December ’83 and presented the Report in September ’84. It was a grim job but of incalculable value in historical terms.

-That Report -also called Sabato Report– would end up giving rise to Never more, published with an unsigned prologue but with a Saturday imprint. There are those who consider that this text justified State terrorism, in response to the modus operandi of the guerrilla, so in 2006, during the government of Néstor Kirchner it was replaced by another and in 2016 the original was restored. But then, in 2006, you called that replacement “insolence” …

– It seemed to me an absolute lack of respect. You may or may not like a prologue, but that is not why you can replace it with another. It seems to me a gesture of an absolute lack of civilization, especially in the case of a historical text, doesn’t it? The texts are not changed, in any case they are discussed based on what they propose, but they are not replaced by anything else. Also, as you well mentioned, we all knew that this prologue was from Ernesto. How will it come a newcomer politician is unknown from where to change it for yours? And of course it was not up to the task: what was done was a lack of respect for intellectual creation.

-Why didn’t Sabato sign it at the time?

– I calculate that it was an outburst of modesty, and that he will have alleged that the Commission’s work had been a collective task, he did not want to assume the leading role, which also speaks of his greatness.

-It is evident that the Commission established a public truth about the disappearances: how do you qualify that historical contribution?

-I think it was the definitive account of what had happened during the dictatorship, an invaluable contribution, which also left deep traces in the lives of all of us. None of the data published in the Never more has stopped being checked, absolutely everything that is there happened and is chilling, a true descent into hell: none of us who were on the commission – and, I dare say, of the readers – imagined the levels that it can reach human wickedness to read that book.

“None of the data published in Never Again has stopped being checked, absolutely everything that is there happened and is chilling” Magdalena Ruiz Guiñazú Journalist

-Which also served as material for the Trial of the Boards, that is to say, it had very concrete consequences.

-Exactly. I will never forget when we entered the ESMA with Graciela and a group of survivors, who also did feeling the walls to recognize the place, because they had been blindfolded during the captivity and the torture, which they related. Then they remembered the space from touch … It was one of the most brutal images that I had to see.. I also remember the cynicism of some soldiers who then received part of the commission and when they saw us they asked, vilely: “What do you want?” Difficult to match.

The ESMA. One of the headquarters of horror. Photo DYN

-You in turn conducted a television special, on Channel 13, in mid-1984, which suffered pressure from the military sectors, and was finally able to be broadcast, because Sabato threatened to resign from the Commission if the investigation was not made visible on television. …

-I don’t remember the details, but I do remember that we presented the book, and that Ernesto expressed his thoughts and each member of the Commission made a small contribution. It was beginning to be known what had happened, from testimonies with names and surnames, of an indisputable forcefulness. That is why when Kirchner inaugurated the ESMA museum and said that this was the first tribute paid to the disappeared, we felt offended. And I particularly would not have touched anything at all, I would have left it as it was before … with that patio from which the helicopters of death came out. Later Kirchner He apologized to Ernesto for having said that, but I think Sabato didn’t even listen to him, and I told him: “I have no interest in answering him,” so there it was. .

-At the time, Sabato was also criticized for having attended a lunch with Jorge Rafael Videla in 76, which Borges also attended. Even Juan José Sebreli questioned in one of his books his supposed “derogatory statements to democracy” …

–Ernesto always had a commitment to truth and Human Rights, as well as to the rules of ethical conduct that governed his life, so that comment by Sebreli seems forgettable, if it existed, in relation to the work of Saturday and what the Report that, as president of CONADEP, bequeathed to Argentine history means..

