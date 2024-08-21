At the Princess of Wales Reserve at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Carlos Magdalena examines a giant water lily, a plant native to the Amazon. Magdalena is a tropical plant caretaker with a long history of saving species that were on the verge of extinction.

This work earned him great respect in the field of botany and made him somewhat of a celebrity in the world of gardening.

Magdalena, a plant lover, believes that “plants don’t talk. Plants don’t cry. Plants don’t bleed.” So, she says, “I decided to speak for them.” Magdalena was the youngest of five children, and benefited greatly from an encyclopedia written by his parents on gardening. By the time he was eight, he had read it 12 times. “I would rather live with ants,” he says of his childhood. According to a report published by the New York Times, nature became central to Magdalena’s worldview. His mother grew flowers, his father farmed as a hobby, and his grandfather took him around on a donkey, teaching him the names of plants and animals, a habit he inherited.

The giant water lily is a plant that is admired by everyone around the world. It looks like a huge leaf and is called by several names, the most famous of which is “Victoria Amazonia” after Queen Victoria, the former Queen of England. It usually floats on the surface of the Amazon River and its diameter reaches six feet. It has the ability to support a weight of approximately 45 kilograms and sometimes 60 km, so tourists always try to get pictures while sitting inside these giant leaves. As for the flowers themselves that grow around these huge leaves, they are usually white in color, and their color tends to be light pink in the evening. (Photo from the New York Times)