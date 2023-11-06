Minister Sangiuliano: great success of the exhibition on early 20th century magazines at the Uffizi





The exhibition “Magazines. Culture in Italy in the early 1900s”, inaugurated at the Uffizi last June 15th together with the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, crosses the milestone of one million visitors. A public success in just over four months which testifies to the goodness of the choice made, giving visibility, in one of the most important museums in the world, to the noblest elements of the Italian intellectual and political debate of the first decades of the twentieth century”, so the minister of Culture

Gennaro Sangiuliano.

And again:

“The cultural avant-gardes of the early twentieth century constituted a moment of great originality and fervor for Italian culture, which modernized and took on a European dimension. It was a fundamental period for Florence, because at that moment the city represented the cultural ferment of the new Italy that was being born around the industrial revolution”.

The exhibition will be open until January 7th and demonstrates that Italians, appropriately stimulated, respond en masse to cultural events.

Even the successes of Museums open and free on some days they are there to prove it.

The organizers are the Uffizi themselves and the National Library of Florence. The curatorship is by an all-female trio: Chiara Toti, Giovanna Lambroni and Simona Mammana.

The time period goes from the beginning of the century to 1915, with a cautious extension to 1920, therefore essentially the first quarter of a century which was a harbinger of the preparation of extreme events, such as the First World War and then Fascism. We have the rebellious invectives of the magazine “Leonardo” led by two writers of the caliber of Giovanni Papini and Giuseppe Prezzolini.

Then there is “La Voce”, also by Prezzolini and again “Lacerba” by Ardengo Soffici, Aldo Palazzeschi and Giovanni Papini. But now we are on the edge of futurism and Filippo Tommaso Marinetti’s “Poesia” magazine. But not all magazines are conservative, nationalist or “right-wing”. In the exhibition you can also see “The liberal revolution” by Pietro Gobetti and “The New Order” by Antonio Gramsci, founder of the PCI, demonstrating the enormous intellectual ferment of that particular historical period.

Then in the twenties it will be the turn of “Strapaese” by Leo Longanesi and then also “The Italian” And “the Savage” by Mino Maccari. There is also a magazine that is difficult to find – due to the regime’s censorship -: “900”, created by Curzio Malaparte and Massimo Bontempelli. And again “Il Regno” by Enrico Corradini and “La Critica” by Benedetto Croce and Giovanni Gentile.

Regarding the author of “Leonardo” and “La Voce”, Giuseppe Prezzolini, it is worth mentioning the book by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, with a preface by Francesco Perfetti entitled: “Giuseppe Prezzolini. The conservative anarchist” (now Oscar Mondadori, first edition 2008).

Let’s hope that the Show be itinerant and don’t just stop in Florence and perhaps tour the Italian cities of art which fortunately we have no shortage of and which are envied throughout the world.

