Today, artificial intelligence is the most advanced, to the point that works of art can already be created just by putting a drawing on which this program can be based, that also goes with some musical compositions. There are even people who have come to think that they could take their jobs at some point, and unfortunately we would have reached that day.

Many know the digital magazine known as gizmodo, which speaks in its entirety of technology and issues attached to this. As a result, recently his division of Spain it has been dissolved to make way for artificial intelligence. In fact, one of the people who worked on this page mentioned on the networks that it had practically been replaced by a translator robot.

Hello friends. Tuesday they closed @GizmodoES to make it a self-published translation (an AI took my job, literally). Soon I will start looking for a new job. If you know of an offer according to my experience of 13 years, I would greatly appreciate the help 🙏 — Matías S. Zavia (@matiass) August 31, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the havoc in Gizmodo Spain They have been noted, since automatic translations are not always effective, so certain expressions have not been passed in the most correct way. Added to that is the issue of accents and more spelling errors, but it seems that they want to continue with this path that possibly saves a lot on resources.

Currently it seems that the page will continue like this despite technical errors.

Via: arstechnica