Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/18/2024 – 21:34

Magazine Luiza's adjusted net profit was R$101.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a reversal of the negative result of R$15.2 million recorded in the same period of 2022. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted was also positive at the end of December: R$756.5 million, an annual increase of 12.3%. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.2%, 1.2 percentage points (pp) more than in the previous year – it was also the highest result for the indicator since 2019. Net revenue had an annual drop of 5.5% and closed at R$10.549 billion.

Without non-recurring adjustments, Magazine Luiza's net profit was R$212.2 million, a reversal of a net loss of R$35.9 million a year earlier. The company explains that among non-recurring revenues and expenses are provisions for the 2022 ICMS rate differential (Difal) and the accounting for the sale of shares in Luizaseg, among others.

Gross margin was 30.3%, growth of 2.5 pp compared to the third quarter of 2022 and practically stable compared to the immediately previous period. According to the company, this is due to the completion of the difal transfer, in addition to commercial campaigns including Black Friday. The date, last year, was the most profitable in Magalu's history. Product margin increased by 1.1 pp in the period, while service revenue contributed 1.4 pp to the total gross margin.

Sales

Total sales, including physical stores, e-commerce with its own stock and virtual retailers (marketplace) remained practically stable, with a variation of -0.1%, and reached R$ 17.947 billion. In 2023, total sales were R$63 billion, showing a growth of 5% compared to 2022.

In physical stores, sales reached R$5 billion in the last quarter of 2023, an increase of 4% in annual comparison. E-commerce remained practically stable in relation to the fourth quarter of 2022, while the Brazilian online market recorded a 10% reduction in the same period, according to data from Neotrust cited in the retailer's earnings release.

Furthermore, sales in marketplace recorded growth of 10% compared to the same period in 2022. In 2023, with sales of R$18 billion (an increase of 17% compared to 2022), the channel consolidated itself as the company's second largest after physical stores.