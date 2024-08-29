Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2024 – 15:11

Magazine Luiza has launched a promotion with payment in 21 interest-free installments. The campaign runs until Saturday, August 31, and is valid for customers who purchase on the website, app and in-store with the Luiza Card or Magalu Card. For payments with other credit cards, payment can be made in up to 10 interest-free installments.

In the television ad, “Lu”, the company’s digital influencer, uses the slogan “Make it 21” – a catchphrase used in Embratel’s old ad. According to the retailer, the campaign follows the trend of bringing references from the 90s to the present day.

The announcement follows the plan already announced by the company’s CEO, Frederico Trajano, at Expo Magalu, the company’s event. He said that the company would resume lending with force and stated that, today, 40% of everything the company sells in stores is financed with the retailer’s own credit, through credit and credit cards from Luizacred, a financial institution in partnership with Itaú.

Later this month, the company will launch pre-approved credit for 3 million customers on the internet. “Do you remember the delicious meatball that became famous? So, we are now going to launch the delicious meatball on the internet as well,” Trajano said at the time.