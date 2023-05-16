Magazine Luiza had a net loss of BRL 391 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a negative result of BRL 161 million a year earlier, which means an increase of 142.9%. In the adjusted concept, the loss was smaller: R$ 309 million. In this calculation, the company excludes non-recurring expenses mainly related to the closing of kiosks in the stores of the fashion retailer Marisa, a distribution center.

The company closed 175 physical points in the last 12 months, including nine stores, a distribution center and the rest kiosks. In the quarter, there were 37 kiosk closures, but no stores were closed. The closing costs of the DC, in turn, were concentrated in the first quarter of the year. According to the company, this last closure was already planned, as it was very close to the Gravataí (RS) unit.

The variation in the total sales area fell by less than 1% compared to the same period last year, explains the company’s CFO, Roberto Belissimo. “These were kiosks with low productivity and performance. They are kiosks, mostly owned by a partner, which was Lojas Marisa”, he said.

For him, the loss, which was greater than the forecast for houses like XP, Itaú BBA and Santander, was due to the line of financial expenses and is “seasonal”, since in the first months of the year, the company anticipates more receivables to access the amounts sold at the end of the year. In addition, the company chose to pay most of its suppliers this quarter, says the company’s management.

“To ease financial expenses, we have increased the share of PIX (40% of digital sales); we just announced a renewal of the agreement with Cardif and we will receive R$ 1 billion; and the CDI trend from now on is downward. Unlike last year, when the CDI was rising all year round, now the CDI is high, but the future curve points downwards”, stated Belissimo.

Ebitda, in turn, was R$ 324 million, up 2% compared to the same period in 2022. The same adjusted indicator was R$ 448 million, up 3.2%. The company explains that the growth in sales together with the increase in the contribution margin of the marketplace (digital malls where virtual shopkeepers sell their products and pay a percentage of the sale to Magalu) contributed to the growth of Ebitda. The company increased the fees charged, as well as its revenue from services provided to these tenants, such as Fulfillment. In this modality, the company, in addition to delivering, stores the products on the premises of Magazine Luiza.

Net revenue was R$11.3 billion, up 6.9% over the same period in 2022. In the quarter, total sales, including physical stores, e-commerce with own inventory (1P) and marketplace (3P ) grew 10.1% and reached R$ 15.5 billion, reflecting the 11.1% increase in digital commerce and a 7.5% growth in physical stores. In digital, the increase was driven by a 19.4% growth in the marketplace and sales of 4.4 billion.