By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Magazine Luiza posted a net loss in the third quarter, according to a balance sheet released on Thursday, as the financial result continued to put pressure on the retailer’s numbers, even as the company managed to raise its profit margin to the highest level. in two years.

Magazine Luiza’s net loss was 166.8 million reais, reversing a profit of 143.5 million in the same period last year. On a basis that excludes non-recurring effects, such as tax credits and specialist fees, the loss was 146 million, the fourth quarter in a row.

Retail companies have been pressured by the high interest rates in the country, combined with inflationary effects, even though the market expectation is for a reduction in the Selic in 2023 and that price indicators have already decelerated from the peak.

“We have been working to minimize the impact of the CDI,” Vanessa Rossini, investor relations manager at Magazine Luiza, told Reuters, citing a reduction in the number of installments offered to consumers and the greater share of transactions carried out by Pix, which has less financial costs. The retailer’s financial result was negative by 556.3 million reais in the quarter.

Magazine Luiza (GMV) total sales, which includes the marketplace, rose 2.2% year-on-year to 14.2 billion reais, driven by the online segment.

The basis of comparison generates an unfavorable effect on the percentage, since a year earlier the numbers were still positively impacted by the e-commerce boom due to social isolation measures by Covid-19.

The operating result measured by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) increased by 50.3%, to 527.5 million reais. Analysts, on average, expected Ebitda of 549.3 million reais, according to data from Refinitiv.

The adjusted Ebitda margin was 6%, the highest quarterly level since the third quarter of 2020, compared to 4.1% in the same period of 2021. In the second quarter, the company reported a margin of 5.7%.

“During this turbulent period, the company’s online market share grew by 3.2 percentage points,” the retailer said in a statement.

ONLINE FOLLOWS AS FEATURED

Magazine Luiza’s president, Frederico Trajano, said in August that the company’s margin advance in the second half would have to come mainly from sales, as the cost-cutting part had mostly been done in the first half of the year. .

Operating expenses grew between July and September year on year, but the metric as a percentage of net revenue was at its lowest in a year.

“Revenue grew little, but it grew. There was an evolution in revenue that generates operational leverage”, said Rossini, adding that the work on cutting expenses carried out at the beginning of the year still generates effects on the margin.

Sales in e-commerce, which represent almost three quarters of the company’s total, rose 2.6%, being 0.9% in the marketplace and 3.5% in Magazine Luiza’s inventory products. In physical stores, the increase was 1.4%, with a decrease of 3.6% in the same store indicator.

“We are excited, we have a lower comparison base in this (fourth) quarter….and historically the World Cup is always very good”, said Rossini. “The trend is positive,” he added.

The performance in the marketplace continued to be helped by categories such as fashion and beauty, which have been gaining ground in Magazine Luiza’s sales. Both areas grew 45% and 52% in the quarter on an annual basis. Questioned, Rossini said that durable goods, the company’s main business and which have suffered in recent quarters with the drop in income and high interest rates, have a “positive trend” given the expectations of the evolution of the macroeconomic scenario.

Magazine Luiza generated operating cash flow of 324 million reais in the quarter and the cash position was practically stable year-on-year and in the quarterly comparison, at 9 billion reais.

In credit card, Luizacred saw delinquency over 90 days jump to 9.2%, compared to 7.7% in June.

“We have not grown our card base as in recent years, but we see a lot of opportunity to continue expanding our portfolio with our current base,” said Rossini.