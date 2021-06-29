Magazine Luiza will make an aggressive entry into Rio de Janeiro, opening 50 stores in the coming weeks: 23 on a single day of the week on the 5th.

The news confirmed by broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, shows the company’s commitment to its multichannel strategy. As it combines store inventories with its e-commerce deliveries, the company gets stronger online sales where it has more physical points.

As part of the marketing action for the launch, Magazine Luiza will finance the renovation of buses in the BRT system, which will receive free Wi-Fi for six months. In addition, the campaign must have the participation of the singer Anitta.

Magazine Luiza’s post aggressively enters Rio de Janeiro, with 50 stores first appearing in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

