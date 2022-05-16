SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Retail chain Magazine Luiza had an adjusted net loss of 99 million reais in the first quarter, reversing a positive result from a year earlier, amid a poor performance of the group’s physical stores.

The company reported a 2.8% drop in physical retail same-store sales in the first quarter, while sales from the marketplace and its e-commerce operations were up 16%.

The result came after rival Via, owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto, reported same-store sales growth of 0.3% for the first quarter.

Home appliance and furniture retailers, the focus of Magazine Luiza’s physical store network, have suffered from inflation and high interest rates, which reduce customers’ ability to make purchases even in installments. “We optimized variable expenses and made adjustments to the operation to be more adapted to the size of the current market, which has suffered the impact of the adverse macroeconomic scenario”, said the company.

Magazine Luiza had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 434 million reais in the quarter, up 1.7% over a year earlier. The margin shrunk from 5.2% to 5%.

“In March, the adjusted Ebitda margin already reached 6.1%, a reflection of the adjustments made with the objective of balancing sales and profitability”, stated Magazine Luiza, adding that the loss was due to “mainly due to the increase in financial expenses in the time course”.

The company recorded total sales of 14.12 billion reais from January to March, 13.2% above that recorded in the first quarter of 2021. In the period, the company increased its number of physical stores, partly also used as distribution centers. for online retail operations, by 167 units, to 1,477 points.

The company stated that it implemented measures to improve profitability in the quarter and that it managed to reduce the balance of inventories by “by more than 1 billion reais compared to the end of 2021”.