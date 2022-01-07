Magazine Luiza announced for this Friday (7) the beginning of its traditional sale at the beginning of the year in stores and in the app. The stock-out will last until next Sunday (9).

The retailer promises discounts of up to 80% on various products and prices lower than Black Friday.

Among the products chosen, stand out from cell phones, notebooks, home appliances to beauty products, sporting goods and beverages. More than 5,000 app marketplace partners will participate in the action, a number 3 times greater than on Black Friday.

Among the smartphone offers, the Moto G50 is coming out for R$1,399. For those who want to change the notebook this early this year, the tip can be the Samsung NP550XDA-KF2BR with 8 gb of ram, 250Gb SSD and I5 processor for R$3,254.

