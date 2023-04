The magazine’s editor is fired after publishing an interview produced by Artificial Intelligence | Photo: reproduction

A German magazine has fired its editor after the controversial publication of a fake interview with former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher. In addition to dismissing the journalist, the magazine’s publishing company apologized to the family for the content, which, in fact, had been produced using artificial intelligence.

The Formula 1 driver suffered serious injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013 and has not been seen in public since. The German magazine, on the other hand, published a cover with the title “Michael Schumacher, the first interview”. On the cover was a tagline underneath the pilot’s photo that read “it looked deceptively real”. With that, rumors emerged that it could be an AI-produced interview.

The article, with quotes from the pilot and his family, was produced using AI with a program called charatcter.ai. Quotes include “I can, with the help of my staff, stand on my own feet and even take a few steps slowly” and “My wife and children have been a blessing to me and without them I wouldn’t have made it. Naturally, they are too. very sad, how everything happened”.

According to information from the BBC newspaper, Schumacher’s family intends to take legal action against the magazine.