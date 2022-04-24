*Per Shraddha Chakradhar

There’s a new magazine in town. One dedicated to stories related to misinformation, misinformation, conspiracy theories and other ways people consume wrong information.

The magazine OpenMind (whose slogan is “fighting scientific controversies and illusions”) was officially released in mid-March. It was also the result of a common desire among old friends: to launch a magazine together.

Pamela Weintraub and Corey S. Powellthe magazine’s 2 co-editors-in-chief, have been friends and co-workers for decades.

As veteran journalists in the magazines Discover Magazine, aeon, Omni Magazine, American Scientist among others, Weintraub and Powell knew they had always wanted to launch a magazine together. But their initial idea was a little different from the one that was launched.

“We had an idea for another magazine – we still have it – called Proxima. She would be with some of our friends in the science fiction field and would be focused on the future of science.”said Weintraub.

That’s why Powell and Weintraub were hopeful when Brian Cohena first investor in Pinterest and a friend of Weintraub’s in graduate school, asked for help starting a foundation and expressed an interest in funding a scientific publication.

This organization ended up being the Science Literacy Foundationlaunched 1 year ago with the mission of “investigate, create and fund adaptable initiatives and programs, providing new avenues for scientific literacy”.

But when it came to the NextCohen was not interested, said Weintraub.

However, in the process of helping to launch the Science Literacy FoundationWeintraub and other founders of the organization also wrote an informal document that analyzed possible ways to improve scientific literacy.

It was during the work process of this document that the idea of OpenMind.

“We realized that there was a lot ‘under the surface’ that could be addressed about the lack of information and the misinformation that could make a difference”said Weintraub.

Now, more than 6 months after the publication of this document, the OpenMind is officially up and running.

The minimal team behind the magazine hasn’t even had a chance to meet in person yet, but they did online the day the site went live.

“On that 1st day, we looked at each other [no Zoom] and we said ‘Holy shit! Is this for real? What did we just do?’”said Powell. “We had these very high goals and aspirations for a long time. And now let’s do it”.

So what is a“open-minded story”? (referring to the literal translation of the journal’s name OpenMind)

“[É] fundamentally about the ways in which people misinterpret or miss important scientific issues in the world”said Powell.

“Our focus is on things that are poorly reported or misunderstood in popular culture on scientific issues that matter. This is the magazine that clears things up.”continued.

At the same time, Powell was quick to say: “Definitely not a fact-checking magazine”.

So far, since its official launch during the week of March 15, the magazine has published 7 articles: from a rehearsal about the depiction of psychopaths on TV to a reportage about how people can avoid the burnout that comes with the 24-hour news cycle.

all the content of OpenMind may be republished by other vehicles under license Creative Commons.

OPERATION

although the Science Literacy Foundation has provided $200,000 of seed funding (and all SLF co-founders, with the exception of Cohen, are also members of the SLF team). OpenMind), the foundation is not really involved, says Weintraub.

“The magazine is something separate and independent. The foundation has given us seed funding, but we still need to seek and obtain other funding to continue.”she said.

THE OpenMind has a simple operation: Weintraub and Powell are co-editors-in-chief, while Jillian Mock is editor-in-chief.

Douglas Starrprofessor emeritus in the graduate program in science journalism at Boston University, serves as a consulting editor.

None of these people work for the OpenMind full-time and a contracted team of editors and fact-checkers provide these services for the magazine, which relies entirely on freelance.

The publication schedule is also limited: the magazine now publishes two stories a week, but the plan is to have one story a week during the summer months.

Eventually, the goal would be to increase the number of weekly stories published, but with the small team and limited funding, this may have to be a goal for Year 3 or beyond.

For now, sticking to this twice-weekly publishing schedule is the main goal.

Furthermore, as the OpenMind is committed to only attributing stories for which it knows there is money, the magazine is also actively seeking donations. The goal is to raise $500,000.

There is a donation space on the website and the people behind the magazine are also looking for other funders.

“For the last 20 years of my career in journalism, the 1st goal has always been to survive until next year”said Powell.

The magazine is being managed as a non-profit organization (although they have not officially achieved the status nonprofit, according to Weintraub).

To be sustainable, “it will have to work with a mix of members, individual donations and foundation support”, said Powell. He said he was still optimistic that there were foundations and philanthropists who would likely support the magazine.

He continued: “[A OpenMind] it cannot be a for-profit journal. We will never have a subscription. We will never hide a story. We will never bombard readers with ads. It depends on people realizing that we are doing some social good and I believe in the mission”he said.

“OpenMind is a labor of love and time-consuming – if we can secure the kind of funding we can, it could be a lovely labor rather than a labor of love”said Powell.

JOURNAL SUCCESS

In addition to the standard metrics for measuring a story’s success – such as subscriptions to newsletterdonations and social media statistics – Powell says that how a story fares on other sites – and which stories pique interest in other media – will also help determine how successful they are.

Ultimately, though, part of the magazine’s success may be fundamentally immeasurable.

Given that the journal will delve into increasingly important topics such as lack of information, misinformation, hesitancy on vaccination and solutions to climate change, measuring impact can be a difficult task.

“To some extent, all of us as journalists, the best we can do is believe that when you are making a connection, there is some action or some psychological change that comes with it.”he said.

“The big thing you want to do is have some large-scale social impact”he said.

*Shraddha Chakradhar is deputy director of Nieman Lab. Text translated by Jessica Cardoso. Read the original at English.

