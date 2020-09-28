Magawa, the mine detector rat in Cambodia. (HANDOUT / PDSA)

Forget the rats downstairs, we’re talking about an absolutely irresistible rodent, with small round ears and a pink muzzle, a Gambian rat, or African giant, 70 cm long and 1.3 kg , and especially of considerable utility since it detects anti-personnel mines. His name is Magawa, he is six years old and therefore received three days ago the gold medal of the PDSA, a British association for animal welfare, awarded each year to reward the bravery of a four-legged companion. It is the equivalent of the George Cross which honors humans. Usually, the medal is given to police dogs or rescue dogs, but here it is, Magawa, he did not save one but dozens of lives in Cambodia, in fields dotted with mines.

It’s a Belgian NGO, Apopo, specializing in the training of demining rats, who trained him, teaching him to spot the smell of explosives, and especially to report it by lightly scratching the ground with his paws. Result: 39 mines and 28 remains of explosive devices discovered thanks to this single rat. 141,000 m² of land cleared, or twenty football fields. All this with much more efficiency than humans since where Magawa takes twenty minutes to sift through a 200 m² plot, a deminer equipped with a metal detector can take up to four days.

A feat that earned our rodent the front page of newspapers around the world. He got it all: the New York Times, the Stampa, CNN, Deutsche Welle, the BBC… And it’s not just entertaining, it’s a good thing, because it sheds light on this scourge which still paralyzes part of Cambodia, more than twenty years after the end of the civil wars. According to the UN, from 1971 to 1993, 6 million invisible death devices were disseminated throughout the country, killing 20,000 people and leaving more than 50,000 injured, half of them children, mutilated for life. . What Magawa and his fellow sniffers are doing not only saves lives, but reminds us that demining is freeing up land, giving farmers back their fields and their roads, in other words putting back activity where fear had frozen everything. Hence the gold medal. Maybe after that, we won’t look at small rodents the same way again.