Magaly Medina She is already considered one of the best-known figures within the Peruvian show business due to her long experience in front of cameras. On the night of March 31, the controversial ATV figure celebrated another year of life with her husband Alfredo Zambrano and she received dozens of greetings. In the recent broadcast of “Magaly TV, the firm”, the production of the program took a few minutes to congratulate “Urraca” on her birthday with a peculiar video. How did she react to this?

The birthday video for Magaly Medina

During the last edition of “Magaly TV, the firm”, Magaly Medina she was surprised with a special video prepared by her work team. The popular ‘Urraca’ could not hide her expression of astonishment at the peculiar report issued; However, she appreciated the gesture of her companions.

“Well, Nathaly is always so affectionate. She is very affectionate. That’s the way she is with everyone. Oh, but a little more respect. No, lie, thank you very much to the team for that 60-year-old note. On Monday I will already be in my sixties,” said the famous show host with a laugh.

Magaly fans greeted her for her birthday

Through social networks, Magaly Medina uploaded a post to celebrate another year of life. The snapshots caused a stir among her followers, as they did not know that the ATV star was 60 years old. The comments were not long in coming and they even praised the good image that the driver maintains.

“My God! I hope to be like this at 60”, “I hope to be like this at 60, please”, “Splendid, ‘Maga’! How many would like to reach 60 with your success, happy birthday. “I don’t think I’ll be this regal at 60”wrote the users on Instagram.

Magaly Medina remembers her father on her 60th birthday

Through a publication on her Instagram account, Magaly Medina wrote an emotional message for her birthday, where she did not hesitate to mention her late father Luis Medina. “Happy birthday to me, although I don’t want to celebrate, because my heart is still grieving,” she reads herself in the post.