Pamela Franco He arrived on the set of ‘América hoy’ last Monday, October 16, and surprised by bringing up several ‘dirty things’ about his relationship with Christian Domínguez, to whom he made more than one complaint. In that sense, the cumbia singer said that her daughter’s father forgets to pay her cell phone bill, in addition to not taking her on trips to other destinations, not allowing her to walk with her friend, and that he go to pichangas. Likewise, the interpreter was annoyed with her partner because the earrings she has with her are not commitment earrings. Given these complaints, Magaly Medina She was very surprised and decided to speak out through her program.

What did Magaly Medina say to Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez?

In this regard, the ‘Urraca’ maintained that what the former Alma Bella vocalist mentioned in that program was true and that it was not a game. “This couple cannot resolve their conflicts in private (…) How is it that when a person has certain things hidden, they come out at any moment (…) “They need their therapy,” said Medina In the beginning. After that, the show host spoke about the engagement ring that she demanded from her. Pamela Franco to Dominguez. “You do have rings and sneakers because Christian usually gives that to every couple in recent years (…) He always gives them those toy ones,” she warned. TV presenter to the singer.

