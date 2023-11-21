Magaly Medina andHe faces a new judicial problem in his career. The presenter was sued by former soccer player Jefferson Farfán for the crime of defamation and so far 2 sentences have already been handed down against her, imposing a one-year suspended prison sentence. Although this process has not yet ended, a new legal episode has begun. The presenter said that within the three trials that she imposed on her the ‘little seal‘There is a lawsuit from your mother Rosario Guadalupe and given the exposure that there will be a new sentence against him, he will take action on the matter, with various legal remedies before the court. One of them will be to resort to Ocma (Office of Control of the Judiciary) and here we tell you the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Justice would issue a NEW SENTENCE against Magaly following a lawsuit by Farfán’s mother: “She caught us cold”

Will Magaly turn to Ocma for her defense?

In the latest edition of her program, Magaly Medina gave details of the legal process she is carrying out with Jefferson Farfán. Together with her lawyer Iván Paredes, the presenter explained that they will try to defend themselves until all resources are exhausted.

“We also have to use what justice and criminal law puts at our disposal. The law has to protect me, because otherwise everyone would like to send me to jail,” said Medina and took the opportunity to ask his defense to mention the appeals they will file against Farfán and his mother.”

“We are presenting the recusal of the magistrate and the annulment of the case (due to the lawsuit by Farfán’s mother). Also we are going to try to go to the OCMA (due to the defamation trial), not like Jefferson Farfán does, who goes to the National Board of Justice, which has nothing to do with the Judiciary. We do go to legal mechanisms,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina and her forceful response after rumors of separation from Alfredo Zambrano, what did she say?

Why was Magaly sued by Farfán?

Magaly Medina was sued almost 3 years ago by the former Alianza Lima player. According to Farfan, the presenter fell into the crime of defamation when on her program ‘Magaly TV: la firma’ she stated that the former soccer player had resumed his romantic relationship with his ex-partner Yahaira Plasencia. Furthermore, the ‘magpie’ would have fallen in various terms such as ‘cuckold’ against her.

For her part, Medina continues to maintain that the trial has been distorted, since in the first instance the process began because she reported about some purchases that the former selected person made to furnish an apartment.

#Magaly #turn #Ocma #avoid #losing #trial #Jefferson #Farfán #protect