Magaly Medina He promised a ‘bomb’ uncovering of a character linked to a famous TV presenter who kept a large number of viewers on their toes. The protagonist of said report turned out to be Richard Acuña, who has been denounced by his ex-partner Camila Ganoza for psychological abuse, possession, alimony, infidelity, among other reasons.

The revelation announced as a ‘bomb’ that would shake the local show business made the name of the entertainment journalist and her television platform “Magaly TV, the firm” became a trend on social networks, positioning itself as the #1 topic that Twitter had been talking about.

Magaly was the #1 trend after the discovery of Richard Acuña

As the report on Richard Acuña and Camila Ganoza was broadcast by the ATV signal, dozens of netizens reacted live on Twitter, making hilarious comments praising Magaly Medina and posting memes alluding to the subject in question. It was thus that her space received nearly 3,500 publications in networks from the time the promotional spot for the topic came out until the end of the program.

“Magaly never announced an ampay, but this is a tremendous disclosure that has already laid eyes on Richard Acuñawho was rumored to be seeking to be the next AP nominee for president,” “76,000 viewers on YouTube and more than 60,000 viewers on Facebook watching “Magaly TV, the firm” with the theme of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña, demonstrating once again that Magaly is not only the ‘queen of ampays’ and show programsbut also from social networks”, were read in some of the comments collected from Twitter.

Magaly Medina was the #1 trend after issuing a complaint against Richard Acuña. Photo: Capture Twitter

Camila Ganoza accuses Richard Acuña of psychological abuse

Richard Acuña was accused of psychological abuse by his ex-partner and mother of his last daughter Camila Ganoza. In dialogue with “Magaly TV, the firm”, the 29-year-old gave details of the stormy parental relationship that she lives with the businessman. Likewise, he explained that he orders her and her little girl to be monitored and that he recently took her on a trip for a week without her permission.

“I had a lot of psychological abuse from him and abuse of other senses that he knows are true and that he will not be able to deny me. They minimized me as a woman. He has yelled at me many times in my house, in front of my daughter. He has always tried to make me less,” he said.

Richard Acuña took his daughter on a trip without permission from Camila Ganoza

One of the various revelations that Camila Ganoza recounted while on the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” was related to the honeymoon of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña, which the businessman’s children were going to attend. Camila was going to give permission as long as her minor was accompanied by her nanny, a condition that Richard did not accept.

The little girl went to Bajada de Reyes with her father and never returned. It was a week that Camila was incommunicado with her daughter and she did not know her whereabouts. Several days later, Richard told him that they were in Punta Sal and that, after a few days, they would be back.

