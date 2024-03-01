The entertainment world is once again in the eye of the storm after the recent statements of Magaly Medina about a frustrated interview with the soccer player Christian Cueva. The controversy arises at a time when the athlete's personal life was already exposed by his infidelity to his still wife. Pamela Lopez. The television host, known for her critical role in the entertainment industry, has brought to light the details of a failed negotiation for an exclusive conversation.

Did Christian Cueva ask for an interview with Magaly Medina?

Christian Cueva, Peruvian soccer player, looked for Magaly Medina to organize an interview which promised to clear up doubts about his private life. The athlete, involved in an issue of infidelity, seemed willing to open up and share his version of the events directly before the audience, as revealed by the 'Magpie'.

The initial proposal seemed simple: a face-to-face conversation to clarify doubts about the accusations against Cueva. However, what began as an opportunity to give his defenses turned into a labyrinth of conditions and evasion that ended up canceling the meeting.

Christian Cueva had communication with the production of 'Magaly TV, la firma'. Photo: FPF See also Robotina after criticism for reinforcing Robotin in "The Great Show": "If it was a mistake, I don't know"

“He made an agreement with my producer. First, he wanted us to go to Barcelona to do the interview, but for the reporter or a reporter not to go, for me to go. Then we agreed that it would be better to interview him virtually because I'm not going to take such a trip of more than 12 hours (…) only for the 'king' Christian Cueva, not“, he revealed at the beginning.

What conditions did Christian Cueva set to be interviewed?

Everything seemed to indicate that Magaly would have the exclusive with Cueva; However, the expectation for an unfiltered revelation quickly faded when more demands from the footballer to carry out the interview became known. In an unexpected turn, Cueva requested that the meeting be held in Barcelona, ​​the city where he resides, and made it clear that he did not want the participation of any reporter, except Medina herself.

This request raised suspicions about the true intentions behind the invitation. Furthermore, the last-minute refusal to make a virtual connection, under the advice of his lawyer, ended up frustrating any possibility of dialogue. The insistence on specific conditions and the subsequent evasion of previously agreed commitments generated a feeling of distrust in the figure of ATV.

“His lawyer, the same as Paolo Guerrero. (…) And today, in the morning, he became demanding and said that on the advice of his lawyer, no Zoom, that I had to go to Barcelona myself to interview him, nor that he was a great personality, why doesn't he come “What's the difference, what do you want, he left my producer in the dark, he didn't answer him, he wanted us not to release more things.”he added.