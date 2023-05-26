Magaly Medina exposed the new partner of Flor Polo. The driver found a record in the businessman Luiggy Yarasca for having sold drugs and fighting with police officers. For this reason, “Urraca” sent a warning message to the daughter of Susy Díaz so that she does not make the mistakes of the past again.

“You have to know who you are with. When you start a relationship with someone and, above all, when you have had a failed marriage, then you take your precautions because that is precisely what it is about, not to be wrong again. Because we’ve been looking and found nothing. Take your precautions, it is the only thing we tell you, ”she indicated.

