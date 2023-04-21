Magaly is not afraid to continue supporting. After the last ‘ampay’, in which the host of Magaly TV La Firme caught the alliance striker Aldair Rodríguez committing infidelity in his wife’s car. In this way, he adds one more player in his ‘ampays’ to the Alianza Lima squad, the most recent being the case of ‘Caballito’ Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo.

After presenting the Rodríguez case, Magaly assured that she will not stop in her work to support soccer players, especially the blue and white team. “Let the alliance members get angry with me, (they) say that sometimes the ampayas encourage goal hunger in the players,” he continues with a loud laugh, “I’ll love them more often,” he said after revealing the case of the blue and white attacker.

#Magaly #warns #Alianza #players #support #mad